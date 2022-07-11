ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Richard III’ Review: Danai Gurira Lights Up Central Park in Bard’s Game of Thrones

By Daniel D'Addario
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aYUxV_0gbdTXcH00
Joan Marcus

In Shakespeare in the Park’s new production of “Richard III,” Danai Gurira plays the title role less as a politician than as a performer.

Gurira’s Richard is a mastermind of chaos at the court, who rises to a brief reign in part by a violent willingness to do whatever (or kill whomever) is necessary. But there’s a tactical sprightliness in Gurira’s delivery, too, as she works both to win over both potential allies in her game of thrones and the audience, as well. As written, Richard is (perhaps literally) hunched of back and suffering from physical maladies; by contrast, this Richard, relentlessly propulsive, only suffers one limitation, a congenital absence of shame. He feigns piety or concern for those he himself wants dead, then turns to the audience with a leer. Having achieved, for instance, a temporary victory, Gurira punches the air triumphantly, goosing the audience for applause. Those in the stands at the Delacorte Theater can fool themselves, momentarily, into thinking they’re watching one of Shakespeare’s comedies.

That sleight-of-hand, showing us Richard’s brutality but masking it within a roguish, needy élan, is an idea that runs throughout Robert O’Hara’s production. O’Hara keeps the energy here vibrantly up throughout a substantial run time; this production’s announcing the rise of King Richard with a coronation dance number, for instance, recalls the masterful integration of Rihanna’s “Work” into the O’Hara-directed “Slave Play.” Now, as before, the joyful release of pop music is conditional, covering for dread the dancers can’t quite admit. Richard’s court is governed by fear, even as he mistakes if for love. And both the ominousness of what’s coming for Richard and the giddiness with which he denies it play deliciously big under O’Hara’s direction.

Because both of these emotions exist within Gurira’s Richard, the play is at its most electric and chewily complex when the performer — known for her screen roles in “Black Panther” and “The Walking Dead” and for writing plays including “Eclipsed” — is romping across the stage. But the ensemble keeps the momentum racing towards the inevitable fall throughout. Sharon Washington, as Queen Margaret, barely shrouds her disgust for Richard behind a regal reserve; Heather Alicia Simms’ Queen Elizabeth is still more plainspoken in her contempt, after having initially granted Richard favor. All who come into contact with Richard end up marred: Ali Stroker, the “Oklahoma!” Tony winner, has the tricky task of showing us the power of his charm offensive, as her Lady Anne first vows vengeance on the man who killed her husband before acceding to him. Richard has gone through life unloved, and as such is a master of extracting sympathy.

The story has an sort of eternal power that wisely resists alighting on any one specific current reference point, unlike, say, Oskar Eustis’ 2017 “Julius Caesar,” which made extensive and specific visual reference to then-President Donald Trump, even as the analogy was seen to collapse. Richard is an archetype that an actor can make new: The character’s novelty, in 2022, comes from Gurira’s performance, rather than in attempts to directly tie him to a figure of the moment.

And the production around Gurira feels fresh without overstatement, adding deft touches from the choreography preceding a conventionally staged scene to the sparkling high-tops on the feet of the young princes (Wyatt Cirbus and Sam Duncan, both excellent) amid a sea of more classic Shakespearean garments; whirring rotating elements move actors around scenic designer Myung Hee Cho’s classic, pared-down late-Middle Ages set. The casting of a Black woman as Richard extends throughout a production that is broadly inclusive, both making room for excellent performers and, at times, forging novel ways of telling the oft-told story. When the Duchess of York (Monique Holt) speaks, it’s through sign language; Holt is a Deaf performer. Often, her words are spoken aloud by the Court Interpreter (Joe Mucciolo). But sometimes, as in the first part of a monologue condemning Richard, they are not, and hearing audience members must concentrate on the emotion in Holt’s face, cleverly framed by a wimple of sorts. We are, and are not, left on the outside of her monumental grief.

All of which adds welcome nuance and heft to a production that is in other moments daringly, almost subversively fun, up until the moment when the worm turns and all the talk gives way to total war. Richard’s sorrowful end — this is, after all, one of the Bard’s historical tragedies — cuts short a rise that has been at turns chilling and a devious sort of pleasure to watch. O’Hara and his ensemble do an excellent job of making the audience feel complicit as we lean forward, waiting for Richard to choose the next pawn he’ll take off the board, and waiting, too, for him to acknowledge us once more. This Richard needs obeisance from everyone, including those of us out there in the stands; his subjects grant it by following orders, and we grant it by tracking the details of his story, and by laughing, despite ourselves, as he works through his kill list.

The play concludes with order restored and the agent of chaos removed; the audience stumbles into the night, the spell of Gurira’s charisma and Richard’s ambition broken, wondering what it is that Shakespeare’s England, and we, just lived through.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Plaza Suite’ With Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick Ranks as Third-Highest Grossing Play Revival

Click here to read the full article. “Plaza Suite,” the hot-ticket Neil Simon revival that stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, has been a box office juggernaut since debuting last spring. The show has become the third-highest grossing play revival in Broadway history, generating $26.4 million in ticket sales as of last weekend. That ranks just behind the 2014 revival of “It’s Only a Play,” which netted $34.3 million, as well as the 2005 revival of “The Odd Couple” with its $28.9 million gross. Both of those shows also featured Broderick, making him investors’ favorite ingredient when it comes...
MOVIES
Variety

Watch Lea Michele Perform ‘Funny Girl’s’ Biggest Songs on ‘Glee’

Click here to read the full article. After months of speculation, rumors and memes, it’s official: Lea Michele is Fanny Brice. Starting Sept. 6, the former “Glee” star will perform the lead role in “Funny Girl” in the current Broadway revival of the musical that launched Barbra Streisand to fame. Michele comes to the show after original lead Beanie Feldstein announced her early departure from the production, saying that the producers were taking it in “a different direction” (“Glee” fans might call it a New Direction). Although this is her first official time leading a production of “Funny Girl,” Michele has long...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ali Stroker
Person
Rihanna
Person
Danai Gurira
Person
Shakespeare
Person
Julius Caesar
Deadline

Mary Mara Dies In Apparent Drowning: ‘Nash Bridges’, ‘ER’, ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Actor Was 61

Click here to read the full article. Mary Mara, a character actor known for her work on Nash Bridges, ER, Law & Order: SVU, Nip/Tuck\ and dozens of other TV shows and films, drowned Sunday in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, NY, according to New York State Police. She was 61. A State Police press release says Mara was found in the river Sunday morning by troopers and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance following a report of a possible drowning. A preliminary investigation indicates she drowned while swimming in the river. Police said there was no indication of foul play...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
ComicBook

Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke Not Interested in Reprising Daenerys

News arrived recently that Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington would be reprising his Jon Snow role and was developing a sequel series to the HBO show. Details are light on the show for the time being, including who else is involved and what the actual plot might be, but one person who already knew about it was his on-screen Aunt/well, lover, Emilia Clarke. Speaking in an interview with BBC, the actress not only confirmed that Harrington had told her about the project but confirmed that she's probably not coming back as Daenerys Targaryen. When asked outright if she would return, she said "firmly " and with a laugh: "No, I think I'm done."
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jeremy Allen White Says 10 Years of ‘Shameless’ Left Him in ‘Upsetting Head Space’: ‘I Stopped Feeling Like an Actor’

Make no mistake, Jeremy Allen White loved playing Philip “Lip” Gallagher on “Shameless,” but playing the same character for 11 seasons and 134 episodes across 10 years certainly took its toll on the actor. “Shameless” ran on Showtime between 2011 and 2021. The role of Lip proved to be a breakthrough for White, but he told GQ magazine that he was left in an “upsetting head space” when the show came to an end after a decade.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Al Pacino Wants Timothée Chalamet to Play Younger Version of His Character in Possible "Heat" Sequel

Even though a follow-up film has yet to be confirmed, audiences would certainly line up to see another film to accompany Michael Mann's Heat. Recently, the Tribeca Film Festival held a panel to honor the 1995 film, which lead actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro attended. While a variety of topics were discussed, Pacino did explicitly state that he would like to see none other than Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy) portray a younger version of his character should a follow-up ever be made.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Richard#Central Park#Delacorte Theater
HuffPost

'Sopranos' Star Tony Sirico Dead At 79

Tony Sirico, the actor best known for playing the mobster Peter Paul “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri on “The Sopranos,” has died at age 79. His manager, Bob McGowan, confirmed the news with Variety on Friday, calling him “a very loyal and great client” who “would always help people in need.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

These Walmart Deals Are Giving Prime Day a Run for Its Money

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. There’s never been a better time to enhance your home entertainment experience or indulge in premium home goods, thanks to a whole new lineup of unbeatable deals rolled out by Walmart this week. Save big on Smart TVs and soundbars; air fryers and nutri-blenders; and even Apple devices like the 4th generation iPad Air and the best-selling Apple Watch Series 3.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
EW.com

Jamie Campbell Bower comments on canceled Game of Thrones spin-off: 'Of course it's sad'

Before Jamie Campbell Bower morphed into Vecna on Stranger Things, the actor was going to be a part of a different high-profile genre franchise. Bower was one of the stars cast for a planned Game of Thrones spin-off at HBO, which even shot a pilot with star Naomi Watts. It seemed like this concept, set thousands of years before the flagship series, would be the first Thrones successor show. Then the project was canceled in 2019.
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Unprecedented’ Review: A Documentary on Discovery+ Gets Access to Donald Trump and His Children Yet Reveals Very Little

“Unprecedented” is a good title for a documentary series about the last six weeks of Donald J. Trump’s presidency, notably the events of January 6. You could say, and you’d be right, that nothing in the Trump presidency had much precedent, from his bombs-away talk-radio-host-in-chief habit of saying whatever the hell was on his mind to his penchant for achieving policy through chaos. But with the 2020 campaign and election, Trump topped even his own sociopathic shoot-from-the-lip self. His claim that the election had been stolen by Joe Biden effectively set the stage for the next level of alternate reality in American politics, one that we might call “Goodbye democracy, hello QAnon!”
POTUS
Variety

Final Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Are Oscar Isaac and Sebastian Stan In Danger of Vote Splitting?

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Variety

Beanie Feldstein Leaving Broadway Revival of ‘Funny Girl’ Early, Citing Change in ‘Direction’

Click here to read the full article. Beanie Feldstein will leave the Broadway revival of “Funny Girl” on July 31, roughly two months before she was slated to depart the production. In a statement on Instagram, Feldstein attributed her early exit to a decision by the production “to take the show in a different direction.” It’s unclear what that direction was. Feldstein, a movie star who has appeared in “Lady Bird” and “Booksmart,” has had a rough go of it. She was snubbed by the Tony Awards, which only gave “Funny Girl” a single nomination, and has had to miss multiple performances,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Universal Chief Donna Langley Made a Dame by Prince Charles at Windsor Castle Ceremony

Click here to read the full article. It’s Dame Donna Langley now. The Universal Filmed Entertainment Group chairman, who is the first British woman to run a Hollywood studio, received her investiture from Prince Charles at Windsor Castle in England on Tuesday. Langley first received a Dame Commander of the British Empire (DBE) title from Queen Elizabeth as part of the monarch’s 2020 New Year’s Honors List, but all in-person ceremonies were put on hold due to the pandemic. This week, the well-respected studio executive finally received her DBE in a ceremony with fellow honorees Tom Daley, the Olympic diver; Sir Chris...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Tony Sirico death: The Sopranos creator hails actor as ‘a main reason’ for HBO series’ success

The stars ofThe Sopranos are paying tribute to Tony Sirico.Sirico, who died on Friday (8 July) aged 79, appeared in the HBO series as Paulie Walnuts.The news was shared by Christopher Moltisanti actor Michael Imperioli, who said: “I will miss him forever.”He added: “Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone I’ve ever known. I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs.“We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

71K+
Followers
56K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy