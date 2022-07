LEESBURG — Monday evening the Lee Board of Education approved the hiring of Wes Shiver to lead the Lee County Trojan baseball program. A meet and greet had been set up in anticipation of the approval so that players and parents could meet the new coach as soon as possible and Shiver was planning to head out for vacation. Shiver comes to Lee County after 11 years at Central of Carrolton. He played college baseball at Georgia Southwestern after graduating from Turner County High School in Ashburn.

