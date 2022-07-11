Developer hopes a little “Gem” sparkles in Collegetown

This is a letter to the editor. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit letters to the editor, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. As food prices rise throughout the country, so has food insecurity. According to the Food Policy Council (FPC) of Tompkins County, 11.6% of adults and 13.3% of children in Tompkins County are suffering from food insecurity. Mutual Aid, run entirely by volunteers, has the mission of community helping community. To this end, there are more than 50 blue Food Sharing Pantries around the country with the motto “Take what you need, leave what you can.” Please consider donating if you can. See something on sale or “buy one get one free”? Contribute what you don’t need. This includes not just food; equally important are household goods and toiletries: toilet paper, shampoo, etc. You can find pantries near you here: https://mutualaidtompkins.com/food-sharing/locations. Many members of our community need your help.

