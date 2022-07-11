ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merkel, TX

Sheriff’s Office: All 3 suspects involved in Merkel vehicle theft, high-speed chase were juveniles

By Erica Garner
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qnBNF_0gbdT3Sy00

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – All three suspects accused of stealing a vehicle from the Merkel Football field then getting arrested after a high-speed chase that ended in a crash are juveniles.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office confirms the identities of the three suspects will not be released because of their age.

Investigators say the juveniles are accused of taking the vehicle, which was unlocked at the football field, around 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies were able to later locate the vehicle when it was spotted traveling more than 100 miles per hour down Interstate 20.

Report: Man robbed by group at gunpoint while walking in north Abilene

After a brief pursuit, the Sheriff’s Office says the driver lost control and wrecked near the intersection of I-20 and FM 1235.

The driver and one passenger immediately fled on foot following the crash, but the other passenger, who was trapped inside the vehicle, was taken into custody.

Law enforcement was able to quickly catch the driver, and the passenger who fled on foot was eventually detained on Davis Lane after a citizen reported a suspicious person came to her residence asking for help.

All three men are currently in custody, but their identities have not been released.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Fugitive forced his way into Abilene apartment during foot chase with police

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 500 block of N La Salle Drive – Harassment A female reported her ex-boyfriend was making […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man on trial for Capital Murder in connection to 2020 robbery

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene suspect accused of shooting and killing a man during a robbery near Little Elm Condominiums in 2020 is on trial for Capital Murder. The Capital Murder trial for Javeeontae Markel I’kee Evans began in Taylor County’s 104th district court with opening statements Tuesday in connection the death of Jaden Hernandez, […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
City
Merkel, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Taylor County, TX
Taylor County, TX
Crime & Safety
BigCountryHomepage

HAPPENING NOW: Standoff between law enforcement, shooting suspect in Callahan County

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A standoff is currently underway between law enforcement and a shooting suspect in Callahan County. Authorities say suspect Montel McKinley is currently barricaded inside a mobile home on Cherry Street near County Road 120. Members of the Callahan County Sheriff’s Office, the Clyde Police Department, and the Texas Department of […]
CALLAHAN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juveniles#Ktab#The Sheriff S Office#Bigcountryhomepage Com#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BigCountryHomepage

‘I don’t want people to fear him’: Mother of Abilene fast food restaurant employee who threw ice at customer speaks out on son’s diagnosis

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man working at the local Long John Silver’s threw contents of a cup at his customer after arguing with her at the drive-through window over the weekend. The customer got it all on camera, and that video has since had tens of thousands of views. Now, the employee’s mother […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy