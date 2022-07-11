ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former UN Ambassador who helped free jailed Marine Trevor Reed will travel back to Russia within weeks to try and secure releases of WNBA star Brittney Griner and 'spy' Paul Whelan

By Vanessa Serna For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Former UN Ambassador and New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson is planning a trip to Russia to free detainees WNBA star Brittney Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, according to ABC News.

Richardson, who has helped secure the release of multiple Americans detained overseas - including US Marine Trevor Reed, who was also detained by the Kremlin - will head to Russia in the next few weeks.

Recently, Russia has implied interest in trading the WNBA star for Russian detainees in the U.S., ABC News reported.

Griner has been imprisoned since February after she brought two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil through the Moscow airport.

The WNBA star pleaded guilty on Thursday to drug charges, insisting she had packed in a hurry and did not intend to break the law. She faces 10 years in prison.

Meanwhile, Whelan was arrested at a Moscow hotel in December 2018. He was convicted of spying on Russia on behalf of the U.S. and sentenced to 16 years of hard labor in a prison camp in the Republic of Mordovia despite professing his innocence.

Bill Richardson has assisted various overseas prisoners with their releases. He last assisted with the release of former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed earlier this year
WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to drug possession on Thursday after she was caught caring two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil through the Moscow airport in February

Whelan's family insisted President Joe Biden is playing favorites after his administration prioritized setting up a phone call with Griner's wife, Cherelle, and not them until their public outcry last week.

Elizabeth Whelan, Paul's sister, finally received a call from the White House on Friday after claiming she was 'crushed' that Biden has not called her family after he called the family of the WNBA star.

The Biden administration has pledged to keep the Whelan's family updated on their plans to assist Paul.

'The U.S. government will continue to be in regular contact with Paul’s family, and with the families of other Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad, to provide support and assistance and keep them updated on efforts to secure the release of their loved ones,' White House official said.

The update from the White House comes after Elizabeth was calling out the Biden administration for ignoring the families pleas to help Paul.

'Still Looking for that press release saying @POTUS has spoken to anyone in our family about #PaulWhelan, wrongfully detained in #Russia for 3.5 years,' Elizabeth wrote on Twitter.

She continued, ' I am crushed. If he wants to talk about securing Paul's release, he needs to be talking to the Whelans! What are we to think?!.'

Elizabeth's comments come after the White House released a statement on July 6, about a call he made to Cherelle about her wife, assuring her that the government is doing everything to get Brittney released.

In the statement, the Biden administration mentioned Paul as another priority for the U.S. to assist despite not expressing his support and plan to the Whelan family.

Paul's twin brother, David Whelan, suggested the only way to the White House's attention, 'is to have celebrity and wealth and resources that most wrongfully detainees do not have,' he told The Detroit News.

Paul Whelan's sister said earlier this week that the Biden administration had not contacted her family about her brother's detention in Russia
Trevor Reed, 30, a former U.S. Marine, was freed from Russian captivity in February after a prisoner swap with Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was convicted in the U.S. on drug trafficking charges.

Reed spent time inside a Russian psychiatric facility and jail since August 2019 alongside murderers and sexual assault convicts.

Reed was released before the Ukrainian war.

Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed (left) was released from Russian captivity earlier this year after being held since 2019. He is pictured above with Rep. August Pfuger (R-Texas) at a U.S. military airfield 
Former US Marine Trevor Reed was exchanged for convicted Russian drug dealer Konstantin Yaroshenko during a prisoner swap 

#Marines #Un #Abc News #Americans #Kremlin #Russian #The White House
