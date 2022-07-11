Read full article on original website
Registrar of Voters outlines upcoming Nov. 8 election
Registrar of Voters Kathrin Holden reminds voters polls will open at 6 a.m. and closes at 8 pm. Tuesday, Nov. 8 for the open primary/congressional election. •School Board members for Districts 7, 9 and 10. •Mayors for Goldonna, Campti, Provencal and Robeline. •Robeline and Campti Chiefs of Police. •Provencal, Goldonna...
Mayor continues to meet with citizens each Friday morning
Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. continued a tradition of welcoming Natchitoches stakeholders to sit down for a Friday morning chat, Oct. 14. The meetings outside City Hall serve as an opportunity for residents to discuss issues affecting their community directly with the Mayor. A visit by Mike McConathy prompted a discussion...
Natchitoches Parish Council on Aging Public Hearing Oct. 27
Natchitoches Parish Council on Aging will hold a Public Hearing on October 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at 1016 Keyser Avenue. The findings of the Four Year Area Plan Parish Wide Surveys will be presented.
3rd trial date set for man accused of juvenile cruelty
A third court date has yet to be set for a parish man facing charges of cruelty to a juvenile. Joseph Charles “Joe” Hines of Goldonna was charged in December 2020 resulting from an incident on Oct. 30, 2020, that was captured on film and spread on social media involving a female juvenile and her grandmother.
Free Louisiana legal seminars this week
The Natchitoches Parish Library (NPL) is again participating in the “Lawyers In Libraries” virtual statewide program in partnership with the Louisiana State Bar Association (LSBA). This year, the LSBA statewide week of service will be Monday, Oct. 24, through Saturday, Oct. 29. The annual program will celebrate its ninth year of service to the public by providing virtual services via five live webinars on timely legal issues. There will also be an instruction video on using the free Find Legal Help Portal. These will be broadcast on the LSBA Louisiana Lawyers in Libraries Facebook page throughout the week.
Work by NSU art faculty to be featured in Shreveport exhibit
NATCHITOCHES – Artwork by Northwestern State University faculty Clyde Downs, Michael Yankowski and the late Dr. Bill Bryant will be on exhibit at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum in Shreveport Nov. 10-Dec. 2 with a reception from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20. Bryant was known for his watercolor paintings...
Local manufacturers talk workforce challenges and opportunities
Representatives from three of the largest employers in Natchitoches Parish met for a panel discussion of regional economic drivers Oct. 19 to mark Manufacturing Month. The Chamber of Commerce sponsored discussion was moderated by Northwest Louisiana Economic Partnership President and CEO, Justyn Dixon, who asked participants Brian Brock of Alliance Compressors, Scott Lonadier of International Paper (IP) and Peyton Weeks of Weyerhaeuser to delve into themes of workforce readiness, community investment and economic impact. “They’re all three from Louisiana and they’re running Fortune 500 companies,” Dixon remarked.
KRISTI KELLI “KK” MATHIS STEPHENS
A funeral service to celebrate the life of Kristi Stephens will be Friday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. at the Red River Cowboy Church in Lake End. Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Cemetery in Natchitoches. The family will receive friends from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home.
Deputies recover stolen BMW; arrest made
A Harris County, Texas, man has been arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle recovered Monday, Oct. 24. At approximately 2:14 p.m., NATCOM 911 Center received information of a stolen 2022 BMW X2 SUV in the Sportsman’s Lodge Road area north of Campti. The vehicle, reportedly taken from a...
Natchitoches Police warn citizens about scammers posing as NPD
The Natchitoches Police Department has been made aware of scammers who are attempting to defraud citizens out of money by posing as police officers. This is a common phone scam and the suspects are “spoofing” the phone number of the Natchitoches Police Department and using the actual names of NPD officers. When scammers spoof a phone number it appears on the recipient’s caller ID as if the call is coming from the police department.
McDowell honored as NSU’s Homecoming guest captain
NATCHITOCHES – In continuing its tradition of honoring those who serve in the nation’s Armed Forces, Northwestern State University named First Sergeant Raymond McDowell the honorary captain of the Oct. 22 Homecoming football game. For over 25 years, First Sergeant McDowell has served the Army and Army Reserve...
NSU Middle Lab Honor Roll
NSU Middle Lab School is proud to announce the students who have made the Honor Roll for the first 9 weeks of the school year. 8th grade – Principal’s List – — A Honor Roll. Peyton Faucheaux. Alison Key. Maggie Massia. Anthony Miller. Mackenzie Morgan. Camille...
Fairview Alpha Honor Roll
Fairview Alpha Elementary School announces honor roll students for the first nine weeks.
NPSB Virtual Academy honor roll
Honor roll students at the Natchitoches Virtual Academy for October include:. •A honor roll (3.5-3.99 GPA) •B honor roll (3.0-3.49 GPA) •Principal’s list (4.0 GPA) •A honor roll (3.5-3.99 GPA) Devan Braxton. Cristyona Brown. Chadwick Collins. Morgan Hunter. Aiden Jones. Kazeyah Newton. Zachary Patero. Ayden Pressley. Ard Rodgers. Kimbry...
Pink Out Fundraiser
St. Mary’s Catholic School recently raised funds through their annual Pink Out T-Shirt sales for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. These funds were raised in honor of the school secretary, Kristy Martin, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and is currently under treatment. Martin and her family donated the funds to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Cancer Center to assist with purchasing a PET Scanner, which is a valuable tool for early detection and treatment of this disease. The donation was presented to the NRMC Foundation at a school pep rally with Martin and her family present. On front row rom left are Braylee Martin, Lilly Martin, Junior Martin, Hayes Harrington and Hendrix Harrington. On second row are Stephanie Martin, Brandi Harrington, St. Mary’s Chancellor Fr. Irion St. Romain, Cancer Center Director Kayla Dowden, Kristy Martin, NRMC Foundation Development Director Halie Errington, St. Mary’s Development Director Lisa Guillet, Hudson Harrington and St. Mary’s Principal Jason Lachica. On third row are Hunter Martin and Edward Martin.
Work underway to repair a sewer line
Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams, Jr., announces that work will begin on Wednesday, October 26, to repair a sewer line issue adjacent to South Drive, near its intersection with Watson Drive. This work will require the closure of the existing northbound travel lane and shoulder just south of this intersection, with...
Natchitoches Central Volleyball hosts first “Christmas in October” Tournament
Ugly Christmas sweaters, challenging southern competition and going undefeated- what more could Natchitoches Central Volleyball ask for?. “Nothing!” says head coach Kerri Kiercofe. Last Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, Natchitoches Central Volleyball hosted its first-ever “Christmas in October” tournament. Named after what Natchitoches is best known for, coaches came decked out in Christmas sweaters, light-up antlers and beads, while players donned red and green hair ribbons and festive socks. With over 10 teams playing over the two-day schedule, it was all hands on deck for the Chiefs.
Pre-Registration Closing Soon Free Family-Oriented Fishing Event In Natchitoches
Earlier this month, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced the kick-off event celebrating Parc Natchitoches joining the Get Out & Fish! Program. This family-friendly fishing event will include a fishing tournament for all ages, various fishing activities and demonstrations, and raffle prizes! The pond will be stocked with adult-size channel catfish prior to the event.
SANDRA KAY SMITH GARRETT
A service celebrating the life of Sandra Kay Smith Garrett will be held at Coulee Bethel Baptist Church Oct. 24 with Jeff Mahloch officiating. Burial will follow at Coulee Bethel Cemetery in Campti. Sandra Kay Garrett, 73, passed away Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones. She was...
NSU Chamber Choir to present fall concert Nov. 1
The Northwestern State University Chamber Choir will perform on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. in Magale Recital Hall. Admission is free and open to the public. A livestream of the concert will be available at capa.nsula.edu/livestream. Dr. Nicholaus B. Cummins will conduct the choir. This concert is called “The...
