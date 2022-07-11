Driver charged after crash kills pedestrian on Albemarle Road

CMPD generic

CHARLOTTE — A woman died after being hit by a car Friday on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte, and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says the man behind the wheel is facing criminal charges for the crash.

CMPD said the incident happened at about 2 p.m. Friday near Albemarle Road and Jamison Place Court. Officers found a woman lying in the roadway and a Toyota sedan stopped nearby on Albemarle Road. MEDIC and Charlotte Fire Department crews arrived and said the woman, identified as 24-year-old Lizeth Quiroz-Nunez, had died from her injuries.

Detectives with CMPD started investigating and found that the woman was in the road when she was struck. Police said the Toyota was “traveling at what appeared to be a high rate of speed.”

The driver in the Toyota, identified as Timothy McNeill, was allegedly driving with a suspended North Carolina driver license, according to CMPD. Officers also screened McNeill and found that he was impaired, according to a news release from the department.

Timothy McNeill Timothy McNeill / Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office

McNeill is facing charges of felony death by motor vehicle, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, and driving while license revoked.

A passenger in the sedan had minor injuries, according to CMPD, and she was taken to the hospital on Friday.

CMPD said that toxicology results for Quiroz-Nunez are pending. The investigation is still active, police say, and detectives are asking for any witnesses to contact 704-432-2169 Ext. 5.

