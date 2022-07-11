Ace of Clubs Painting on The Lawn

Dr. Kelly Cordray, Assistant Professor of Education at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, has been selected to participate in the inaugural “Inquiry Initiative” sponsored by the Association of Teacher Educators (ATE). The Initiative is a “first of its kind” collaborative exploration of teacher education practices and research, focused on “opportunity gaps” in education. Opportunity gaps are defined as the unequal or inequitable distribution of resources and options individuals or groups encounter in schools, colleges and universities, and employment and professional contexts. Rachelle Rogers, President of ATE, described the rationale behind the development of this important new structure, “ATE is committed to exploring ways teacher education scholars and practitioners can impact the pressing teaching and learning challenges of our time. The Inquiry Initiative is a unique, sustainable, and collaborative structure that we believe can have that impact.”

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO