Texarkana, TX

Ace of Clubs Painting on The Lawn

By Press Release
txktoday.com
 2 days ago

txktoday.com

Power 95.9

It’s ‘A Murder Mystery’ July 30th In Texarkana

TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Painting on the Lawn event coming to Texarkana

Texarkana, Texas_ The Texarkana Museums System will be hosting a Painting on the Lawn event this month. Guest Artist, Richard Cramer, will be instructing a red, white and blue themed Shoe and Hat painting for the public to recreate and take home. The event will be July 16, 2022 and starts at 5:30 p.m. on the lawn at the Ace of Clubs House.
TEXARKANA, TX
texarkanafyi.com

Solve the Murder Mystery at the P.J. Ahern House on July 30

Time for another Murder Mystery Dinner at the P,J, Ahern House. These are produced so well, that you are guaranteed a good time, well, unless you are the “victim”. Here are the details for the next event on July 30, 2022. Media Release:. It’s 1948 and the Cudham...
TEXARKANA, AR
Texarkana, TX
Entertainment
City
Texarkana, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Lawn, TX
txktoday.com

Mary E. (Mary Etta) Whitfield

Mary E. Whitfield, 60, of Stamps, Arkansas passed away at Christus St. Michael Hospital in. Texarkana, Saturday, July 9, 2022 after a long bout with illnesses and a stay in the nursing home. Mary was a clown of a woman and always enjoyed a good laugh. She was born to...
STAMPS, AR
theeasttexasweekend.com

Fly high, get dirty, and make a splash at Thomas Falls

When it comes time to beat that Texas heat, we are all looking for the most fun way to keep cool, especially when we have to keep the little ones entertained as well. There is a place tucked between Diana and Ore City that is bringing you a unique way to make a splash and have a great COOL time outdoors!
DIANA, TX
Richard Cramer
txktoday.com

A&M-Texarkana Professor to Participate in Inaugural ATE “Inquiry Initiative”

Dr. Kelly Cordray, Assistant Professor of Education at Texas A&M University-Texarkana, has been selected to participate in the inaugural “Inquiry Initiative” sponsored by the Association of Teacher Educators (ATE). The Initiative is a “first of its kind” collaborative exploration of teacher education practices and research, focused on “opportunity gaps” in education. Opportunity gaps are defined as the unequal or inequitable distribution of resources and options individuals or groups encounter in schools, colleges and universities, and employment and professional contexts. Rachelle Rogers, President of ATE, described the rationale behind the development of this important new structure, “ATE is committed to exploring ways teacher education scholars and practitioners can impact the pressing teaching and learning challenges of our time. The Inquiry Initiative is a unique, sustainable, and collaborative structure that we believe can have that impact.”
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Margaret Pace earns crown of Ms. Arkansas Senior America

Dr. Margaret Pace, of Magnolia and McNeil, was crowned as Ms. Arkansas Senior America on June 4. She also won the People's Choice Award. She is headed to Hershey, PA in September to compete in the Ms. Senior America Pageant. She will compete against 43 other State Queens in the United States.
MAGNOLIA, AR
KTBS

Texarkana Texas City Council tackled a long agenda on Monday

TEXARKANA, Texas – The Texarkana Texas City Council convened on Monday with a long agenda to tackle. Despite the number of items, Mayor Bob Bruggeman kept the pace rolling quickly with the agenda. Bruggeman announced that the co-ed softball league begins on July 18 at Wallace Park. For more...
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Talks of closing juvenile detention center in Miller Co. continue

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - Talk about closing down the Miller County Juvenile Detention Center continues. During a quorum court meeting Monday night (July 11), the court instructed the county judge to present a plan for the future of the JDC. One alternative discussed was closing the facility and sending juveniles to a lockup in Pine Bluff, Ark.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
KSLA

Teen accused of killing two people in 2021 shooting in Texarkana will be tried as adult

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A teenager who is accused in a 2021 fatal shooting in Texarkana, Texas will be tried as an adult, the Texarkana Texas Police Department says. Kevonte Collins, 17, was charged with capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The charges stem from a shooting that happened in December of 2021 at an apartment complex in Texarkana. The shooting left two 18-year-olds dead; a 17-year-old was also seriously injured.
TEXARKANA, TX
hopeprescott.com

House Fire at 421 North Elm in Hope

Hope Firemen, Hope Police,and Pafford responded to a house fire at 421 North Elm around 1pm Monday. Occupant Jesse Allen said 3 people were at home when the fire started and all got out. The home was a total loss.
HOPE, AR
foxsportstexarkana.com

TAPD still seeking 2 juvenile, 2 adult suspects in felony fireworks assault

TEXARKANA — The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department (TAPD) says they are still seeking two juveniles and two adults in connection with a fireworks assault that targeted their officers. Police arrested 25-year-old Anthony Biddle of Texarkana, Arkansas, and 26-year-old Gary Carson from Texarkana, Texas, on July 7. Biddle was booked...
TEXARKANA, AR

