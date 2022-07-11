ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Police: Texas woman beaten with metal water jug in bed

By Alejandra Yanez
cw39.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police arrested two women accused of holding down and beating a woman in the face with a metal water container. Around 11:44 a.m. on June 9, police responded to the 210 Montevideo Apartments...

cw39.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Pharr PD searching for man kidnapped at gunpoint

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Pharr Police Department is searching for a man that was kidnapped at gunpoint outside of his workplace Tuesday morning. Police say they received a call at approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday from Mass Logistics located at 9601 International Dr. in Pharr. Mexican national, Jose...
PHARR, TX
TheDailyBeast

Texas Man Admits to Setting His Sleeping Ex-Girlfriend’s Building Ablaze

A man from Donna, Texas, entered a guilty plea Friday for setting ablaze an abandoned building where his ex-girlfriend and her new romantic partner were sleeping in May 2020, My RGV News reports. Armando Garza Olivarez, who was arrested that month for attempted capital murder and arson, told authorities at the time that he heard voices that instructed him to kill his ex and her partner. According to the criminal complaint filed the day of the arson, 26-year-old Garcia Olivarez had gone to the second floor where the pair were sleeping to ask his ex to smoke with him. When she refused, he headed back downstairs to light pieces of cardboard on fire, according to the complaint. His ex woke up to smoke coming from the first floor and the sound of crackling flames, prompting her and her partner to get dressed and run out of the building, according to the complaint. A witness told police that a man matching Garcia Olivarez’s description near the building said to them, “I just lit the building. Fuck my girl and fuck that dude.” Garza Olivarez will serve 15 years concurrently for both charges and he’ll be credited for the 785 days he has spent in jail since May 2020.
DONNA, TX
KRGV

Junkyard fire in Donna, no homes threatened

A junkyard fire broke down Monday afternoon near 107 and La Blanca Road north of Donna. Edinburg's fire chief says there are no homes threatened at the time. Traffic on eastbound 107 is blocked off but westbound is open. This is an ongoing investigation and updates will be provided once...
DONNA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Edinburg, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Edinburg, TX
Crime & Safety
KRGV

Third person arrested in Edinburg kidnapping investigation

A third person has been arrested and charged in connection with a kidnapping in Edinburg, according to the police department. Abraham Briones, 22, was charged with one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of smuggling of a person. His bond was set at $100,000. Two others — Josue Eduardo...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Fallen police officers honored two years later

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Monday marked two years since two McAllen Police officers were killed in the line of duty. The McAllen Police Department unveiled a plaque in honor of the officers at the Garza- Chavez Police Community Network Center. “My life changed from one day to the next,” said Brenda Garza, widow of Officer […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Three people indicted in connection with death of Willacy County teen

Three people arrested in connection with the death of a 13-year-old boy have been indicted, the Willacy County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. Ruben Gonzales, Sabrina Lynn Loredo and Antonia Villarreal Gonzalez were arrested in April 2022, more than a year after a 13-year-old boy was hospitalized with breathing complications and then died at Valley Baptist Medical Center.
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

DPS investigates Mission motorcycle fatality

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas DPS said they are investigating a fatal crash. DPS officials said the crash happened on Sunday close to 8 p.m on FM 2221 and Brushline Road north of Mission. The initial investigation showed a black Chrysler 300, with unknown occupants, collided with a...
MISSION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricia Gonzalez
kurv.com

Man Killed In Edinburg Crash Identified

Police in Edinburg are identifying a man who died in a crash while skateboarding. Investigators say Richard Hernandez was riding his skateboard in the center lane of North Closner Boulevard late Thursday night when he was hit by a pickup truck. The driver remained at the scene and rendered aid to Hernandez. The 30-year-old died at the scene.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville man stabbed in neck now dead

Editors Note: This article has been updated with the death of the victim. BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man who was stabbed Sunday morning in a parking lot died, police say. At 4:40 a.m. Sunday morning, Brownsville Police were dispatched to the 6,000 Block of Danubio Court. Upon arrival at the Charmaine Apartments parking […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

Attempted Murder, Arson Lands Donna Man 15 Years In Prison

A Donna man has admitted to trying to kill his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend by setting fire to the building they were in. Armando Garza Olivarez had been charged with attempted capital murder and arson for setting fire to an abandoned building on the 100 block of South Main Street, apparently in a fit of jealousy.
DONNA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Metal#Jug#Cadilac#Violent Crime#Valleycentral#Sandy Sinai Gonzalez#Xanax
San Angelo LIVE!

270 Illegal Migrants Arrested After Crossing the 'Closed' Border

EDINBURG – This weekend, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents made 270 arrests during three migrant smuggling events. Early Monday morning, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents encountered a large group of 243 illegal migrants near La Grulla. The group was comprised of 118 single adults, 94 family members, and 31 unaccompanied children from Cuba and various Central and South American countries. On July 11, RGV agents attempted to initiate an immigration inspection of the occupants of a vehicle near San Manuel, the driver failed to yield and led agents on a vehicle pursuit.…
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen honors two-year anniversary of fallen officers

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On the two-year anniversary of their death, the city of McAllen hosted a plaque unveiling ceremony at the Garza-Chavez Police Community Network Center to honor the fallen. In 2020, McAllen Police Officers Edelmiro Garza, Jr. and Ismael Chavez, Jr., were killed in the line of...
MCALLEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

Is baby formula from Mexico safe? RGV doctor explains

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the shortage of baby formula, many parents wonder if buying formula from across the border is safe. “When this crisis started, we were very short of milk, of course, a baby cannot live without the milk,” said Dr. Asim Zamir, Chief of Pediatric Medicine, Valley Baptist Health System. “After this […]
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy