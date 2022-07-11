ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couture Week Takes Italy: See All the Stars at the Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Shows

By Brittany Talarico
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you feel like everyone is summering in Europe right now, you're...

In Style

Amal Clooney Stepped Out in a Daring Date Night Look

As a human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney's style has typically been defined by her shift dresses and tailored designer pantsuits, but as of recently, the corporate fashion icon has undergone something of a sartorial transformation. Just this spring, Clooney had ditched her 9-to-5 uniform for a whole new wardrobe of sheer tops, lingerie-inspired dresses, and thigh-high boots. And yesterday, she continued this sexy style direction with a daring date night look.
WWD

Iris van Herpen on Couture, the Metaverse and Making Dresses From Algae

Click here to read the full article. When Iris van Herpen opened her couture house in 2007 after an internship at Alexander McQueen, she saw it as an opportunity to elaborate on several centuries of savoir-faire — and propel it into the future with imagination and technological wizardry. “A lot of things I do are based on intuition, and my heart is with haute couture — it always has been,” she said in an interview ahead of her 15th-anniversary show on July 4 in Paris. “Fashion to me is a form of art, and couture is really embodying the craftsmanship and...
The Independent

Dior ‘seeks compensation’ from Valentino over couture show

Dior is reportedly seeking compensation from Valentino after the Italian brand’s latest haute couture show “disrupted” footfall to one of its stores. Valentino’s creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli showcased his autumn/winter 2022/2023 collection on Rome’s famous Spanish Steps on Friday 8 July. The event was attended...
Lifestyle
Entertainment
Beauty & Fashion
Fashion Show
Fashion
Designers & Collections
Celebrities
Kris Jenner and Mariah Carey Pose for Photos at Dolce & Gabbana Show, Quote 'Fantasy' Lyrics on IG

Kris Jenner is a member of Mariah Carey's Lambily. Both superstars attended Dolce & Gabbana's Alta Moda Women's Show in Sicily, Italy, on Saturday and posed together afterwards for a pair of photos shared to Instagram the following day. In the post's caption, Jenner quoted the late Ol' Dirty Bastard's verse from the remix of Carey's "Fantasy," and the legendary vocalist responded with the next lyric.
Florence Pugh Pops In Neon Pink Tulle and Sky High Matching Platform Heels At The 2022 Valentino Couture Show in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Florence Pugh was a hot pink princess at the 2022 Valentino Couture show in Rome. The actress sat with a star studded front row to attend the July 9th show, making her presence known among some serious celebrities in a neon pink gown. Other notable attendees were Anne Hathaway, Kate Hudson, and Naomi Campbell. The Valentino dress Pugh wore was made of vibrant tulle. The bodice was a halter style with very sheer coverage and no sleeves. The star layered the high neck tulle over top a full opaque skirt that added an extra layer,...
Jennifer Lopez Dons 6-Inch Gucci Heels, Silky Pajama-Inspired Loungewear for ‘First Class’ Flight

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez knows how to fly in style. The award-winning singer and actress wore a white, silk two-piece set by Nahmias with a colorful hummingbird design, paired with a pink bag by Valentino and Gucci’s white Malaga Kid T Strap platform pumps set on 6-inch heels. She also wore her long hair down and accessorized with pink oversized sunglasses.More from WWDAll the Looks from Gucci X Harry Styles Ha Ha Ha CollectionDaytime Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour Fashion View this post on Instagram A post shared...
Kim Kardashian Stuns In A ‘Bold’ Balenciaga Runway Look At Paris Fashion Week—We’re Speechless!

Kim Kardashian graced the runway of this week’s Balenciaga 51st Couture Collection show in Paris and stunned fans in a curve-hugging, sultry black gown. The reality star, 41, walked for the Spanish luxury fashion house, donning its ‘Look 55’ from its latest collection— a long-sleeved, floor-length black dress with an open back, waist emphasis, and a wrap skirt with cascading fabric with a high-slit. Under her dress, Kardashian wore sheer tights and added matching black heels as she strutted for the audience.
Kate Middleton Presents Wimbledon Trophy in ’80s-Style Peplum Polka Dot Dress & Slingback Pumps With Prince William and Prince George

Click here to read the full article. If you needed anymore proof that polka dots are a summer wardrobe must-have, just look at Kate Middleton’s most recent fashion choices. The Duchess of Cambridge has been pulling out all the stops for her looks during Wimbledon 2022. She closed out the final day of the tennis tournament with her husband Prince William and their eldest son Prince George. Middleton looked stunning in a navy blue and white dress by Alessandra Rich. The 1980s-inspired style featured a V-neckline, pointy shoulder pads, short scrunched sleeves and a silk tie at the center. The breezy...
Balenciaga "Hard Couture" Is High Fashion's Alter Ego

Demna is the antithesis of tradition, seldom sticking to the antiquated rules of high fashion so that he, under the subversive umbrella of Balenciaga, can re-write the rule book. This could not be truer for Balenciaga’s 51st Couture show, which debuted at the original salon of Cristobal Balenciaga — the same venue as last year’s Couture show, marking Balenciaga’s return to the calendar.
Eiza Gonzalez Makes Elegant Statement In Floral Print Dress With Invisible Heels at Giambattista Valli Dinner During Paris Couture Week

Click here to read the full article. There is nothing more extravagant, fabulous or simply beautiful than haute couture and twice a year designers are afforded the opportunity to present the most intricate and complex collections from the French capital. Eiza Gonzalez was one of the many celebrities to bring their A-game to Paris Couture Week. The Mexican actress looked stunning as she arrived at a Giambattista Valli dinner on Monday. Prior to grabbing a bite to eat, Gonzalez was spotted at the Italian fashion designer’s show. The “Ambulance” star wore a beautiful dress that featured a black bralette and high-waist white...
