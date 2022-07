The U.K. Parliament’s Treasury Committee is conducting an inquiry into the role cryptocurrencies play in the United Kingdom, and is asking the public for input. The committee said Wednesday (July 13) that the inquiry will examine “opportunities and risks that crypto-assets may bring to consumers, businesses and the Government (and associated bodies),” as well as the “potential impact of distributed ledger technology on financial institutions, including the central bank, and financial infrastructure.”

MARKETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO