ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Starbucks pulls new chicken sandwich after diarrhea complaints

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gTBj6_0gbdRd2B00

( WXIN ) — A new chicken sandwich launched as part of Starbucks’ summer menu has flown the coop after customers claimed it gave them diarrhea, according to the New York Post .

Starbucks pulled the new Chicken Maple Butter and Egg Sandwich from its menu on June 27, less than a week after it was launched on June 21. Starbucks originally told Nexstar the sandwich would be a permanent menu addition.

The Post reports one TikToker revealed she tested positive for campylobacter after having the sandwich a few days before. Campylobacter infections are the most common bacterial cause of diarrheal illness in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . The bacteria is most commonly associated with raw chicken.

One person’s TikTok video said, “Suing for the worst diarrhea of my life. i have been living in my bathroom for 2 days now,” writes the Post.

Starbucks’ first chicken sandwich has arrived

Other people on social media complained of vomiting and stomach pain or said the sandwich was ice cold in the middle. Someone else said they bit into a bone.

The website iwaspoisoned.com , which tracks foodborne illness, logged five claims that the sandwich made customers feel ill, at least temporarily, according to NBC News .

‘Blast ’em!’: Stormtrooper helmet, blaster used on screen in original ‘Star Wars’ could be yours

A Starbucks spokesperson provided the following statement to Nexstar: “We issued a voluntary stop sell and discard on the Chicken, Maple Butter and Egg Sandwich because the product didn’t meet Starbucks quality standards. We are committed to a high level of quality in the products that we serve and always act with an abundance of caution whenever a product or quality issue is raised. This is not an FDA issued recall nor is it related to salmonella or listeria contamination. The quality issue that was identified by Starbucks would not lead to food borne illness and any reports linking the stop sale to illness are inaccurate. “

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

Stillwater factory to close after sale

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Employees at an Oklahoma flooring plant will soon have to look for new jobs after their company was sold. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. announced that almost all of its North American assets were being purchased by several buyers after the company filed for bankruptcy. As a...
STILLWATER, OK
Popculture

Chicken Recalled, Could Contain Pieces of Glass

Plans to serve a chicken entree for dinnertime have just been thwarted due to a concerning new recall notice. Supermarket chain Morrisons on June 15 recalled several breaded chicken products after they were deemed "unsafe to eat" due to the possible presence of glass in the chicken. Issued out of...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Restaurants
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Oklahoma City, OK
Food & Drinks
Oklahoma City, OK
Restaurants
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
Oklahoma City, OK
Health
Popculture

Panera Bread Product Recalled

One product is being recalled, according to a new notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The food in question is Panera at Home Southwest Corn Chowder, which is not sold in the chain's restaurants. That distinction means that Panera Bread in-store customers can rest easy. However, it is sold in grocery stores, so those who are fans of the brand's at-home offerings should read ahead.
ILLINOIS STATE
Popculture

Popular Frozen Pizza, Calzone Hit With Recall

White Rabbit Pizza, a U.K. brand of ready-made pizza and calzone products, was hit with a recall dated May 25, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) announced. The pizzas in question were all marketed as vegan, but it was discovered it featured milk as an unexpected ingredient. The contamination would be dangerous for those with a sensitivity or allergy to milk if they consume the product. It would also be harmful to those who with vegan diets, avoiding dairy products.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Coop#Chicken Sandwich#Diarrhea#Salmonella#Food Drink#The New York Post#Chicken Maple Butter#Tiktoker#Nbc News#Nexstar
Thrillist

This Dog Food Has Been Recalled Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

If you've recently purchased your pup food from Primal Pet Foods, you'll want to double-check the details on the packaging. According to Food Safety News, Primal Pet Foods voluntarily recalled 396 units of Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula because it was potentially contaminated with listeria. The company...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

More Than 9,000 Pounds of Fish Have Been Recalled

There are a whole lot of ways the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Foods and Drug Administration protect food safety across the country. Many of the potential problems are familiar, like salmonella, e.coli, or listeria contamination. Other issues the organizations have an eye on might not be seen as frequently by consumers.
AGRICULTURE
KFOR

Driver killed in Grady County train accident identified

AMBER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly accident involving a train in Grady County. Around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a crash involving a Union Pacific Train and a tractor trailer. Investigators say the semi-truck, driven by 45-year-old Troy Zielinski,...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
BGR.com

Urgent health food recall: These plant-based crumbles are sending people to the hospital

Daily Harvest received about 470 reports of illness or adverse reactions connected to one of its products. The company is investigating the issue in cooperation with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). But that also means Daily Harvest had to issue a recall for its French Lentil + Leek Crumbles. All product lots are part of the recall, so customers who have French Lentil + Leek Crumbles at home should avoid eating it at all costs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Cake Recalled in Wake of Peanut Butter Salmonella Fears

Prairie City Bakery voluntarily recalled certain cakes sold nationwide, marking the latest recall to join the expanding Jif peanut butter recall. The cakes were recalled due to the potential for bacterial contamination after it was found that certain Jif peanut butter products were possibly contaminated with salmonella. While the initial...
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

Dog treats recalled after testing finds Salmonella

Stormberg Foods is recalling various sizes and batches of Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treat and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treat products because of potential Salmonella contamination. On July 6, 2022, the firm was notified by the...
MINNESOTA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy