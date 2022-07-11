ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 Amazon Prime Day TV deals, including all-time low prices on LG and Sony OLED displays

By Sarah Saril,Steven Cohen
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U6g5V_0gbdRc9S00

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon/Insider

Amazon Prime Day is tomorrow, but deals are already live. One of the most popular and deeply discounted products you can shop for right now is a TV, with models from major brands like Sony, LG, and Samsung seeing their best prices of the year.

Below, we rounded up the best Prime Day TV deals from Amazon and a few competing retailers. Most notably, several fantastic 2021 TV models are down to all-time low prices. Though 2022 models are now available, we still recommend these older displays while they're on sale. Check back often, as we'll be updating this page with more Prime Day TV discounts as they go live.

The 8 best Prime Day deals on TVs

LG 65-inch C1 4K OLED TV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G7qGp_0gbdRc9S00

Best Buy

LG's C1 is one of the best 4K TVs you can buy. The OLED panel delivers incredible image quality with an infinite contrast ratio. Though there is a newer 2022 model, the C2, with a brighter screen, it's hard to beat the value you get with this $1,600 deal price.

Samsung 65-inch QN90a 4K QLED TV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16xWZ3_0gbdRc9S00
Samsung QN90A 4K TV

Samsung

Samsung's QN90A QLED from 2021 still offers some of the best overall picture performance of any 4K TV model. The TV's contrast isn't quite as good as an OLED, like the LG C1, but it has an edge when it comes to brightness. This $1,600 deal price doesn't match the all-time $1,440 low we briefly saw in the lead-up to Prime Day, but it's still a great price for a TV in this class.

Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED 4K TV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QNeIT_0gbdRc9S00

Amazon

Samsung's first 4K OLED is also one of the very first OLED TVs to feature quantum dots. This technology allows the display to produce a wider range of colors than typical OLEDs. $2,600 is a new low price for this brand-new high-end set.

Sony A80J 55-inch OLED 4K TV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vzCVu_0gbdRc9S00

Amazon

Sony's A80J OLED is one of the best 4K TVs to buy if you prioritize picture quality. It delivers stunning HDR images powered by an advanced processor. The 55-inch model is down to $1,000, which is an all-time low for this size.

Amazon 65-inch Omni Series 4K Fire TV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kjGqR_0gbdRc9S00

Amazon

There are better looking displays available in this price range, but Amazon's Omni Series is a solid fit for shoppers who favor unique smart TV features like hands-free Alexa and video call support (webcam sold separately). This $500 deal price matches the lowest we've seen so far.

Amazon 43-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gMYXE_0gbdRc9S00

Amazon

The budget-minded 4-series is nothing special when it comes to image performance, but it still supports 4K resolution and HDR10. It also has Amazon's Fire TV operating system built-in. Deals on the 43-inch aren't uncommon, but $200 is an exceptionally low price worth taking advantage of if you're in the market for an entry-level smart TV.

Insignia 24-inch HD Fire TV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LwNAq_0gbdRc9S00

Amazon

Though we don't recommend TVs with HD resolution in larger sizes, this 24-inch Insignia 720p TV is a nice fit for buyers who want a small smart TV for casual viewing. It's often discounted throughout the year, but $90 is an all-time low for this budget model.

Pioneer 43-inch 4K Fire TV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22fu1f_0gbdRc9S00

Amazon

This entry-level 4K TV from Pioneer supports Dolby Vision to make shows and movies pop, but it lacks local dimming so contrast isn't the best. It also runs on Amazon's Fire TV operating system that acts like a Fire TV stick. Down to $200, this deal matches the all-time low price we've seen for this already affordable TV.

Read the original article on Business Insider

