Hadi Shrine’s winning half-pot ticket

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The winning ticket has been drawn for the Hadi Shrine Half-Pot.

The winning ticket was drawn at 10 a.m. on July 11 in the lobby of the Hadi Shrine Temple at 6 Walnut Street in Downtown Evansville.

The winning ticket was A-603257, and the winner will get $108,075. The pot total was $216,150. The winning ticket holder can call the Hadi Shrine at 812-423-4285 for information on claiming their prize.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).