ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Hadi Shrine’s winning half-pot ticket

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3ZUb_0gbdRU2W00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The winning ticket has been drawn for the Hadi Shrine Half-Pot.

The winning ticket was drawn at 10 a.m. on July 11 in the lobby of the Hadi Shrine Temple at 6 Walnut Street in Downtown Evansville.

The winning ticket was A-603257, and the winner will get $108,075. The pot total was $216,150. The winning ticket holder can call the Hadi Shrine at 812-423-4285 for information on claiming their prize.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Project helps local servicewoman become first-time homeowner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Thanks to a new initiative, a local veteran is turning a new chapter in life — becoming a homeowner. JD Sheth broke ground for the “Home of the Brave” Project on Read Street in Evansville today. Regina Bennett is one of three new homeowners through this project. She was in the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Brad Byrd InDEPTH: COVID’s summer visit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — It appears to be a time to return to normalcy — summer festivals, the July 4th holiday fireworks, crowds mingling at ball games and in restaurants. But quietly, it seems COVID has been reloading. Today we are reporting several Tri-State counties are once again in the red designation including Vanderburgh and […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Evansville, IN
Lifestyle
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
WEHT/WTVW

Holiday World looks to hire Evansville residents

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Holiday World holds several hiring events throughout the summer, and the next one is in Evansville! Holiday World says it’s hoping to see you on July 11 for a hiring event on the east side. Park officials say to bring the correct identification and you could leave the event hired. Holiday […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Ellis Park freshens up the property with new sign

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — You might notice something high in the sky next time you drive by Ellis Park. To start off the week, crews worked to erect a new sign outside the track. Ellis Park officials said the sign was originally going to be put up on Friday, but bad weather postponed it to […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Crews fixing water main break in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a traffic alert Tuesday morning. Dispatchers say there was a water main break at Kentucky and Maxwell overnight. They say the water department has closed Maxwell from Kentucky to New York Avenue. That’s about a one block stretch, but it could cause some delays...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hadi Shrine Temple#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Serious wreck on New Hartford Road

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – OPD says Southbound New Hartford Road and East 27th Street are currently closed for a serious motor vehicle collision. Both roads are expected to be closed for several hours while an accident reconstruction is completed, says police. Police ask for people to please avoid the area if possible. OPD says on […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Water plant switchgear refurbishment scheduled July 18

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) is trying to refurbish an old part, and customers might notice a change in water pressure. Starting July 18, Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) says it will begin refurbishing the main switchgear at the water filtration plant. The switchgear is a series of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Warrick Co. teacher and EMS person win ‘of the year’ awards

INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday, we told you about the Boonville Firefighter who was recognized as the American Legion Firefighter of the Year for the state of Indiana. Well, Lt. Collins isn’t the only leader from Warrick County who took home similar awards. We’ve since learned Booneville Middle School Teacher...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Kentucky Bike Rally starts Thursday

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Transportation officials are reminding drivers to be alert for thousands of motorcycles and other vehicles making their way to the 2022 Sturgis Kentucky Bike Rally. They say the rally creates heavy traffic along U.S. 60 in the Sturgis, KY, area, and along other routes leading...
STURGIS, KY
14news.com

Evansville man honored after saving neighbor’s life

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was honored for his bravery on Tuesday. The Evansville Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire on May 7 and found the resident already sitting outside. David Bradley crawled to his neighbor and pulled him outside through the smoke coming from...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

County Fair season kicks off in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — All the familiar sights and sounds were back in Princeton today — from rides, to food, to tractor pulls. But this year, a group of family and friends are selling raffle tickets and wristbands to help a friend battling cancer. “At first, she was shocked and she didn’t know what […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy