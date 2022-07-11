ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan gas prices decreasing; down 14 cents from last week

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Q3rd_0gbdRMDw00

(WWJ) -- Michigan gas prices are finally moving in a downward direction.

Gas prices in the state are now down 14 cents from a week ago, reports AAA.

Michiganders are now paying an average of $4.81 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is 41 cents less than this time last month and $1.63 more than this time in 2021.

Motorists are paying an average of more than $72 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; an increase of about $21 from when prices were their highest last November, AAA reports.

"Michigan motorists continue to see falling gas prices across the state," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA-The Auto Club Group. "While demand increased prior to the 4th of July, falling oil prices have helped contribute to lower pump prices."

Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased. Metro Detroit’s current average is $4.88 per gallon, about 17 cents less than last week’s average but still $1.59 more than this same time last year.

Most expensive gas price averages:
Marquette -- $5
Ann Arbor --$4.94
Metro Detroit -- $4.88

Least expensive gas price averages:
Benton Harbor -- $4.67
Grand Rapids -- $4.71
Traverse City -- $4.76

