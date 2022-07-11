ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Do Gophers … Farm?

By Katherine J. Wu
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UFvJs_0gbdRLLD00
Getty; The Atlantic

Of all the rodents that Elizabeth Parsons has worked with—among them, mice, rats, and squirrels galore—pocket gophers are “probably the feistiest,” she told me. Aboveground, they’ve got a bad rap for mangling gardens and golf-course greens with their characteristic sandy mounds, and when they’re provoked, they gladly put up their dukes. “They will charge you, even though you are human-sized and they are about the size of a russet potato,” Parsons, a wildlife ecologist at the University of Georgia and the Jones Center at Ichauway, said.

And that’s nothing compared with what goes on underground. The rambunctious rodents spend nearly their entire life excavating and maintaining a series of labyrinthine tunnels that can stretch several hundred feet, where fresh air is scarce and the humidity can reach 98 to 100 percent, says Veronica Selden, a biologist at the University of Florida. Apart from the initial venture that takes gophers out of their mother’s nest, the annual foray males make to mate with females in adjacent lairs, and quick surface trips to dump excess soil, gophers pretty much never leave their underground abode. They eat, sleep, defecate, procreate, and eventually die beneath the same inches of packed dirt, essentially occupying their own grave from adolescence on—all the while toiling, toiling, toiling to keep their dug-out digs in tip-top shape.

Read: Why are squirrels cute and rats gross?

A couple of years ago, Selden, then a student in an undergraduate course taught by the ecologist Francis “Jack” Putz, became entranced by the little mammals. She started to wonder how gophers were powering their pursuits on a vegan diet, restricted, presumably, to the roots, tubers, and other schmutzy snacks they stumbled across while digging—not exactly the fattiest fodder in the world. When Selden sampled the local Florida soil, she found that if gophers noshed only on these random snippets of vegetation, they’d be in constant calorie deficit and eventually would starve.

So Selden and Putz brainstormed alternative ways the gophers might be sourcing food. Freshly carved gopher tunnels, they realized, are weirdly greenhouse-esque, dense with wet, nutrient-rich air. Maybe local plants could take advantage of this and poke their lowermost bits into the rodents’ soily homes—offering the gophers food not just ahead of where they were digging, in the packed earth, but also behind them, in the open-air tunnels they’d already gouged. Which could be the perfect opportunity to enhance the diets of the denizens within.

To test that idea out, the duo spent months digging on Putz’s property, trying to locate gopher tunnels and measure the ingrowth of roots. That meant keeping the rodents out of their dwelling for a few weeks. Their first efforts, using strips of plywood and metal, “totally failed,” Putz told me. “They outsmarted us. It was a little embarrassing.” Finally, Selden and Putz cordoned off sections of tunnel with sawed-off barrels and began to inspect the grasses, clovers, and other local plants that had shoved their roots inside. There were a lot of them, Putz told me, like stalactites and stalagmites projecting into caves—enough to meet roughly 21 percent of the rodents’ daily nutritional needs, possibly more.

That’s not a total feast; as Parsons, the rodent ecologist, points out, the gophers are probably still supplementing those infiltrating snacks with other foods, including tubers as well as plants from the surface, which the creatures pull down by the roots. But there’s a mutually beneficial tinge to the gopher-root relationship, Selden and Putz said, that feels special. Gopher tunnels are a particularly choice environment for roots to flourish in; the rodents, in turn, reap the nutritional rewards. The partnership may even qualify as “a low-level food-production system,” managed by the rodents like a rudimentary subterranean farm, Selden told me. “They’re creating a space for their crops to grow and then harvesting them” in a way that enhances their diet to a pretty decent degree.

The notion of gophers as farmers is a beguiling one. Few nonhuman animals have earned the moniker, and they’re mostly from marine or invertebrate branches of the tree of life. Limpets fertilize patches of seaweed with mucus trails that ooze out of their feet; brightly colored damselfish keep their gardens of algae healthy by driving out invasive urchins and inviting in friendly crustaceans; sea snails wound grasses and excrete feces into them, fostering the growth of the fungi they like to eat. And one of the world’s most complex agricultural systems may belong to leaf-cutter ants, says Ted Schultz, an entomologist at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History who studies the insects. The ants nurture tracts of fungi inside their nests, feeding them slivers of vegetation, anointing them with pesticides, and weeding out foreign molds and bacteria before harvesting their crops. In several partnerships, the ants are totally dependent on their fungi, and vice versa; the two have domesticated each other and can no longer live apart.

Whether gophers earn membership in this 4-H club, though, remains up for debate. Farming doesn’t even have a universal definition among humans, and the semantics only get messier when the concept is applied to other species. But if gophers are prepping soil in a way that enhances root growth, then chowing down on the plants, “you could call that cultivation,” Schultz told me. “I kind of like to think of it as proto-agriculture … as kind of a farming trait.” And that does seem to be the case, at least in the parts of the southeastern United States where Shelden and Putz did their work. Digging claws accomplish a sort of tilling, aerating the soil, “which makes it puffier and easier for plants to grow, and water to infiltrate,” Parsons said. And although some gophers set up cloistered latrines in their tunnels, others may freely scatter their scat about their home, which could give plants a fertilizing boost.

But there’s no evidence that the rodents are planting their crops, as fungus-eating leaf-cutters and typical human farmers do. (To be fair, the mucus-trailing limpets and alga-gardening damselfish don’t seem to be sowing seeds, either.) And it doesn’t appear that the gophers and plants are heavily dependent on each other for survival, or that they’ve been coevolving—criteria that feel much more agriculture-esque, according to Melinda Zeder, an archaeologist at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History and an expert on animal domestication. The gophers, Zeder told me, are clearly “messing around with the environment. They’re ecosystem engineers.” But to truly bend toward formal farming, at least in her mind, the fates of plant and animal would have to more intricately intertwine.

It’s also unclear just how much intentionality needs to be imbued into a multispecies symbiosis for it to be a proper farm. Schultz and Zeder agreed that it’s not a necessary box to check. But “accidental promotion of plant growth” could be an enormously wide net to cast. “There are so many examples of animals modifying the plants around them” in ways that turn out to be beneficial for both parties, perhaps by happenstance, says Ann Marie Gawel, a conservation ecologist at Iowa State University. If gophers qualify as farmers, what about acorn-caching squirrels, whose hoarding shenanigans sometimes sprout oak trees? What about cows, whose grazing and defecating can stimulate the growth of grass? What about seed-dispersing birds, bats, and aardvarks, whose fruit-chomping habits can scatter plants across tracts of land they’d never otherwise access? Gawel isn’t sure these activities—the gophers’ antics included—are enough to warrant the title of “farmer.” With regard to the rodents, Parsons agrees. “To me, it’s a bit of a stretch,” she said.

Read: Who moved my seed?

Regardless of where on the agricultural spectrum gophers sit, Zeder says she’s convinced that far more animals than humans have appreciated thus far are farming, cultivating, or domesticating in some form. People tend to consider agriculture “the domain of human mastery over nature,” she told me. But the process has roots outside the human realm. People aren’t even the most impressive plant growers out there. Some cultures have hit upon sustainable ways to raise and nurture their crops; others very much have not. Fungus-farming ants, meanwhile, “have been doing this for millions of years without causing the environment to totally collapse,” Zeder said. We can take cues from other creatures, whether or not they’ve earned the blue ribbon at the county fair.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Admit It, Squirrels Are Just Tree Rats

Ben Dantzer had spent several frustrating days trying to capture a single squirrel when the epiphany arrived. Dantzer, a rodent researcher at the University of Michigan, was standing in the Canadian Yukon, scrutinizing the uncooperative squirrel, which was perched high in a spruce tree. Then, all of a sudden, he felt as though he was looking at an optical illusion: When he viewed the squirrel one way, he saw a squirrel; when he viewed it another way, he saw a rat. “I kind of think of squirrels as rats in costumes,” he told me. “Like with a fur coat and a dog’s nose.” It’s true: The two rodents do look remarkably alike. And yet, for all their similarities, they elicit wildly different reactions from humans. Squirrels—aww. Rats—ick. What gives?
ANIMALS
The Atlantic

The Most Pathetic Men in America

When he wasn’t melting down over how “very badly” he was treated or acting like a seditious lunatic, Donald Trump could be downright serene in certain Washington settings—and never more so than when he would swan in for dinner at the Trump International Hotel, a few blocks down Pennsylvania Avenue from the White House and the only other place where he would ever agree to eat.
POTUS
The Atlantic

What Happened to Michael Flynn?

Michael Flynn faced the camera with brow creased and lips compressed. He hadn’t been born yesterday, his expression said. He was not going to fall for trick questions. “General Flynn, do you believe the violence on January 6 was justified?” Representative Liz Cheney asked him in a video teleconference deposition for the January 6 committee.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
CBS News

Invasive beetle known for wiping out ash trees found in Oregon: "The most destructive and costliest forest pest ever to invade North America"

Forestry officials in Oregon said Monday that an invasive beetle known for decimating ash trees throughout North America and Europe was recently discovered west of Portland. The Oregon Department of Forestry said the iridescent green emerald ash borer (EAB) is considered the most destructive forest pest in North America and had been detected in 34 other states before it was discovered in Forest Grove on June 30.
OREGON STATE
Popular Science

Underneath Florida pines, gophers are getting weird

The southeastern pocket gopher is a fist-sized, chubby cheeked, elusive neighbor, but landscapers (not to mention golf course groundskeepers) in the sandy plains of Alabama, Georgia, and Florida despise the rodent for its tendency to burrow into lawns. “People go to great lengths to kill these things,” says Jack Putz, a forest ecologist at the University of Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
House Digest

15 Perennial Plants That Will Last For Decades

As much as you want a gardener's bragging rights, admit it, gardening can be stressful. Sometimes, we just want to relax and take in the beauty of our growing flowers and plants. We don't want to be in the garden every year, trying to grow a new plant from scratch as is common with annual or biennial plants.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticides#Birds#Gophers#Feces#Fruit#The University Of Georgia#The University Of Florida
natureworldnews.com

"Swarms of Biblical Proportions" Ravaged Crops in the American West

Swarms of cannibalistic insects wreaking havoc on crops across the West. They resemble giant grasshoppers, and the harsh heat and arid conditions only serve to boost their numbers, leaving ranchers and farmers to deal with the ensuing mess. Insect Outbreak. Farmers in the Western part of the United States are...
AGRICULTURE
The Atlantic

We’ve Never Seen Mars Quite Like This

When Corrine Rojas comes into work, Mars is waiting for her. She drives to the office, grabs a cup of coffee, and then pulls up the latest dispatches from Perseverance, a car-size NASA rover situated inside a crater in Mars’s northern hemisphere. Rojas, an operations engineer at Arizona State University, checks that the rover’s main cameras are working well, and that they took the shots scientists back home had asked for. Then, she basks in the wondrous sights of our celestial neighbor. “I am often the first person to lay eyes on photos from Mars taken by the rover,” Rojas told me.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
House Digest

15 Beautiful Plants That Will Thrive In Containers In The Shade

Plants, by definition, require light for the process of photosynthesis and their vitality. LAWN is the common acronym that explains plant needs: light, air, water, and nutrients. It can be a challenge to find and cultivate vegetation that tolerates low levels of light, let alone thrives in it to produce brightly colored flowers and rich greenery. According to the University of Minnesota, if a plan doesn't receive enough light, the leaves can go pale or yellow, and drop, variegated foliage may lose its spots or stripes, and flower buds might not form. The descriptions sticking out of containers at the nursery primarily list prime conditions as part or full-sun, and if your desired growing area is in the shade, shopping for plants can feel like no fun. However, there are many excellent options suitable for shadowed porches and dappled paths with various colors, flower types, leaf shapes, and growing habits. Here, we share 15 gorgeous plants that will flourish not only in a shady yard or garden spot but also in a pot; they often look even better together.
GARDENING
The Atlantic

The Case That Could Blow Up American Election Law

Members of the Supreme Court’s conservative supermajority just last week took the next step in a little-noticed, but extremely dangerous, project: attempting to jam into law a radical misinterpretation of the Constitution’s elections and electors clauses, which, if successful, would create electoral chaos across the country. Before next summer, and well in advance of the 2024 presidential election, the Court could strip state courts and state constitutions of their ability to check and balance state legislators when they make laws for federal elections, giving partisan majorities near-total control over how voters cast ballots and how those ballots are counted. And it would make the current Court—which already has a horrible track record on voting rights—the ultimate judge of whether the legislatures’ actions are legal.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

America’s Necessary Myth for the World

For European officials and politicians, a great fear gnaws at the back of their minds when they look at the ongoing war in Ukraine: What happens if the United States loses interest?. Despite the war being in Europe, involving European powers, with largely European consequences, America remains the essential partner...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Atlantic

The World Is Turning Back to Coal

Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Happy July! The year is now more than halfway over, so I want to take a look at how a few big sources of carbon pollution are shaping up in 2022. To understand what’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Wild species relied on by billions at risk, report warns

Every day billions of people depend on wild flora and fauna to obtain food, medicine and energy. But a new United Nations-backed report says that overexploitation, climate change, pollution and deforestation are pushing one million species towards extinction.The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services - or IPBES - report said Friday that unless humankind improves the sustainable use of nature, the Earth is on its way to losing 12% of its wild tree species, over a thousand wild mammal species and almost 450 species of sharks and rays, among other irreparable harm. Humans use about 50,000 wild...
SCIENCE
The Atlantic

A Very Basic Experiment Is Stumping the World's Best Physicists

This article was originally published in Quanta. It sounds like one of the easiest experiments possible: Take two cups of water: one hot, one cold. Place both in a freezer and note which one freezes first. Common sense suggests that the colder water will. But luminaries including Aristotle, René Descartes, and Sir Francis Bacon have all observed that hot water may actually cool more quickly. Likewise, plumbers report hot-water pipes bursting in subzero weather while cold ones remain intact. Yet for more than half a century, physicists have been arguing about whether something like this really occurs.
SCIENCE
The Atlantic

Take Away the President’s Immunity

Donald Trump’s interest in another run at the presidency is reportedly connected to his intensifying concerns over the January 6 Select Committee hearings. Most recently, after the vice chair, Representative Liz Cheney, suggested that the committee might make multiple criminal referrals for his conduct, Trump exploded at the “warmongering and despicable human being Liz Cheney, who … keeps saying, over and over again, that HER Fake Unselect Committee may recommend CRIMINAL CHARGES against a President of the United States who got more votes than any sitting President in history.”
POTUS
The Guardian

Country diary: My dad and I, watching a hoopoe, finally

A stranger in the horse paddocks takes me back to my childhood. I’m 10 and Dad has just returned from a business trip to India. He shows me a photograph he’s taken of the most implausible bird. It has a breast the colour of pale sand, wings that look like they belong to a flying zebra and a flamboyant crest that’s tipped with black. I am awestruck by the beauty of this fantastical beast.
ANIMALS
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

97K+
Followers
6K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy