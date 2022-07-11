ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mapache’s Sunlit Sounds

By Blake Peterson
425magazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMapache, the California folk-rock duo consisting of high-school friends Sam Blasucci and Clay Finch, makes the kind of music that evokes leisurely, balmy summer evenings on the beach, where time slows to an unbothered stroll and the crashes of waves adopt a kind of pendulum’s lilt. Since discovering the band last...

www.425magazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Five Bands That Rarely (or Never) Played Live

One assumes that playing in a band means playing live shows. Indeed, one of the most grueling aspects of being in a band is the grind of going from gig to gig, whether that’s on a tour bus or your own mini fan purchased with money scraped together from album sales.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Medicine Singers

During the Eastern Medicine Singers’ appearance at South by Southwest in 2017, Daryl Black Eagle Jamieson kept noticing someone watching in the distance. That fan turned out to be Israeli guitarist Yonatan Gat, known for his work in the frenzied garage rock band Monotonix. Gat wanted to know if the Medicine Singers would perform with him during the festival, and the East Algonquin powwow group agreed. That spark initiated a full-length collaboration on Medicine Singers, their debut studio album, which extends their communal spirit to a varied group of collaborators. Among them are trumpeter jaimie branch, DNA’s Ikue Mori, and Swans members Thor Harris and Christopher Pravdica, along with Minneapolis indie rock staple Ryan Olson (Gayngs, Poliça) and new age legend Laraaji.
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Rolling Stone

These Never-Before-Seen Elvis Photos Just Got Released As Affordable Wall Art

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. On the heels of Baz Luhrmann’s buzzy Elvis biopic, Sonic Editions has some more exciting news for fans of the King: the art retailer has launched a collection of rare and never-before-seen Elvis photographs — all available for purchase as limited-edition wall art. Sonic Editions’ Elvis Presley Collection, as it’s called, delivers 16 unique prints drawn from professional photographers and photo archives alike. Some images from the new collection are instantly recognizable, but...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cass Mccombs
Person
George Harrison
SFGate

Tommy Morgan, Harmonica Soloist for ‘Dances With Wolves,’ ‘Roots’ and Hundreds More Film and TV Scores, Dies at 89

Tommy Morgan, a harmonica soloist who contributed to hundreds of movies and TV shows including “Roots” and “Dances With Wolves,” died June 23. He was 89. Morgan played on film soundtracks and record dates going back to the early 1950s. His estimated 7,000 recording sessions, according to statistics on his website, suggest that more people have heard his harmonica work than that of any other player of the instrument.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Meet the American who invented the electric guitar and inspired rock 'n' roll

Incendiary sound waves, shooting like fireworks off the strings of an electric guitar, have defined pop music around the world for nearly 70 years. Credit Adolph Rickenbacker (1887-1976), a Swiss-born entrepreneur, for this wonder. He invented the electric guitar in California alongside partner George Beauchamp in the midst of the Great Depression of the 1930s.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tavern#Flying Burrito Brothers#The Everly Brothers#Roscoe S Dream#Liberty Street
Rolling Stone

Pink Floyd Put Bickering Aside to Finally Announce ‘Animals’ Reissue

Click here to read the full article. Pink Floyd have finally announced the release date for the long-delayed reissue of their classic 1977 LP Animals. Animals 2018 Remix will arrive starting Sept. 16, with the Orwellian concept album also receiving its first-ever 5.1 Stereo Sound release. While the reissue doesn’t feature any bonus tracks, it does include a polished-up mix overseen by engineer James Guthrie of the original five-song album on CD, vinyl, Blu-ray, and SACD.  As the title suggests, the remix was completed in 2018 and originally intended for release around that time; however, the reissue was delayed as former band...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

The Psychedelic Meaning Behind “Comfortably Numb” by Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd released “Comfortably Numb,” featured on their eleventh studio album The Wall, in 1979 and again in 1980 as a B-side single to “Hey You.” The six-minute song is one of Pink Floyd’s most well-known, boasting one of the most legendary guitar solos of all time. Along with its legendary solo, the song provides airy and eerie lyrics by Roger Waters.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy