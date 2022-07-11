Mapache’s Sunlit Sounds

During the Eastern Medicine Singers’ appearance at South by Southwest in 2017, Daryl Black Eagle Jamieson kept noticing someone watching in the distance. That fan turned out to be Israeli guitarist Yonatan Gat, known for his work in the frenzied garage rock band Monotonix. Gat wanted to know if the Medicine Singers would perform with him during the festival, and the East Algonquin powwow group agreed. That spark initiated a full-length collaboration on Medicine Singers, their debut studio album, which extends their communal spirit to a varied group of collaborators. Among them are trumpeter jaimie branch, DNA’s Ikue Mori, and Swans members Thor Harris and Christopher Pravdica, along with Minneapolis indie rock staple Ryan Olson (Gayngs, Poliça) and new age legend Laraaji.

