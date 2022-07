(KNSI) – The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says a young boy is dead after an ATV crash in Buckman Township Tuesday afternoon. A four-year-old from Pierz was operating a Yamaha ATV on 83rd Street at about 4:45 when he lost control of the machine due to the loose gravel. A six-year-old passenger was able to jump from the vehicle and he sustained only minor injuries, but the driver was forcefully thrown off. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

BUCKMAN, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO