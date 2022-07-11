Shawn Mendes takes 'time to heal,' focus on mental health with tour postponement

Shawn Mendes is prioritizing his mental health by taking a break from his Wonder world tour.

Listen to Shawn Mendes Radio now on Audacy

The “Stitches” singer announced Friday (July 8) that the upcoming North American tour dates would be postponed for three weeks. “This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, CT until further notice,” he shared on Instagram.

“I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point.”

Additional postponed dates include shows in Nebraska, Wisconsin, Illinois, Missouri, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Washington D.C. Mendes also mentioned that he consulted with his team and mental health professionals. And ultimately it was decided that he needed to take some time to heal and take care of himself. “As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know,” he added.

Mendes’ world tour started in June to promote his fourth studio album Wonder. The tour is scheduled to resume at the end of July in Canada.

Audacy's I’m Listening initiative aims to encourage those who are dealing with mental health issues to understand they are not alone. If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression or anxiety, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.

I'm Listening

Resources | Twitter | Instagram