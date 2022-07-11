ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Gerrit Cole had best quote on Nestor Cortes making AL All-Star team

By John Healy
 2 days ago

Nestor Cortes has had quite the fairytale season and on Sunday that was rewarded with news he made his first All-Star team.

The 27-year-old southpaw will be one of six Yankees representing the American League in Los Angeles next week at the Midsummer Classic, which Cortes learned from manager Aaron Boone prior to Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox.

In 16 starts, Cortes has posted a 2.74 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 95 strikeouts in 88.2 innings pitched.

Cortes’ teammate and fellow All-Star, Gerrit Cole, perhaps had the best quote to describe what the journey to this point has been like for Nasty Nestor.

“[It’s] like the cherry on top of the sundae, but I feel like he’s still adding ice cream to it,” Cole said, per Lindsey Adler.

The Yankees certainly hope that is the case. If they want to win the World Series, Cortes will likely need to continue to play a major role in the rotation going deep into October.

How the Yankees plan to manage his workload and keep him fresh and sharp will be one of their main challenges in the second half of the season as they entered Monday with a comfortable 14-game lead in the AL East.

Cortes is already nearing his previous career high in innings pitched, 93, which he did last year.

Nevertheless, Cortes has finally found success after bouncing around the league early in his career and will enjoy his place on an All-Star team he deservedly earned.

