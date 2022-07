There's no lack of research exploring the effects of living in gravity lower than that of Earth, with one of the key concerns being the reduction of bone mass, but the problem reaches a whole new level when it comes to supporting a few generations born and raised in such conditions. These concerns present an odd dilemma for scientists who envision a future in which people live on the moon or Mars — a future in which humanity will need to address the gravity situation, of course. In a bid to solve this critical problem, a team of Japanese scientists has proposed building a conical, habitable structure on the moon that rotates to generate a gravitational force with the same magnitude as the Earth's natural gravitational pull.

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO