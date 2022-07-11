ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ticonderoga, NY

Battle of Carillon lives again in Ticonderoga

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This month, Fort Ticonderoga is adding something new to its rotating slate of local history. The Siege of Carillon takes the fort by storm this month – and visitors have the chance to see it all on Lake Champlain.

The two-day reenactment “1759 Siege of Carillon” comes to Fort Ticonderoga on the weekend of July 23-24. The reenactment tells the story of the British advance on Lake George, using demonstrations, a narrated boat cruise and full battle reenactments. The full reenactment is included with fort admission.

The living history at the fort stretches across the weekend. On Saturday, July 23, “The Calm Before the Storm” tells the story of the French decision to make a stand on Lake Champlain. Reenactors represent provincial General Jeffrey Amherst, American provincials, rangers and Native American forces as the conflict brews.

The calm and the storm are followed up by “The Roar of the French Fort!,” an evening performance showing the volleys of gunfire across the lines of the Siege of Carillon. Gates for the evening performance open at 7 p.m., with the reenactment starting at 8 p.m.

On Sunday, July 24, the battle ends, and it’s time to see the aftermath. Reenactors show the final days of Fort Carillon, where the French continued to fight even while evacuating their forces. Visitors can watch as French forces evacuate Lake Champlain by bateau.

Fort Ticonderoga and Mount Defiance operate regular visiting hours through the summer, Tuesdays to Sundays. Tickets for all reenactments and admission are available through the fort online.

Comments / 0

News Break
Politics
