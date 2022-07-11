ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Sunlight Can Make Your Brain And Gut Act Differently – New Research Shows How

By Manish Saini
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Snacking nonstop during the summer? If you’re a boy, blame the sun! Two human and mouse investigations by international researchers found that exposure to sunshine increased food intake and weight gain in males but had no effect on females. Sunlight exposure boosts food intake and weight gain in...

www.revyuh.com

Comments / 0

Related
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Common Vitamin Turned Out To Be Far More Valuable – For “Any Medical Cause”

The finest and the brightest in Silicon Valley are increasingly focused on finding ways to improve human lifespan. But according to research, boosting longevity can be accomplished without being on the cutting edge. According to Doctor Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan, getting adequate vitamins may reduce your risk of dying from “any medical cause” by a shocking 57%.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Anti-anxiety drugs can interfere with a person's neurons and increase their risk of cognitive decline later in life, study finds

Using anti-anxiety drugs may put someone at significant risk of developing cognitive decline later in life and scientists may have finally discovered why. Researchers from the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANTSO) found that the drugs may impact the brain's microglial cells, which in turn interfere with the dendritic spines - a key part of the brain's neurons.
HEALTH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

One Drink Cuts The Risk Of Heart Disease, Diabetes And Keeps Your Gut Healthy – New Study

Like wine, drinking beer in moderation can be good for your health. Non-alcoholic beers have recently become very popular, but are they also healthy?. Researchers from the American Chemical Society’s Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry found that, compared to their pre-trial microbiome, males who drank one alcoholic or non-alcoholic lager daily had a more diversified group of gut microorganisms, which could lower the risk of certain diseases.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunlight#Light Skin#Human Skin#Hormone#Mice
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
ohmymag.co.uk

Cervical cancer symptom you can smell

Cervical cancer is the 14th most common cancer in women in the UK. Around 3,200 people are diagnosed with it every year. Here’s a symptom that you can actually smell and know. While Vaginal discharge is normal and even healthy, you should look out for it if the following happens.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

New Drug Could Help Stop Depression, Anxiety, Brain Injury, and Cognitive Disorders

The preclinical drug works by inhibiting the kinase Cdk5 which is found in mature neurons. Cdk5 has long been linked to neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders, but prior inhibitors have largely failed to cross the blood-brain barrier and enter the brain. A new preclinical drug reported by James Bibb, Ph.D., and...
HEALTH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Revyuh is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe.

 https://www.revyuh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy