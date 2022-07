Nathan Fielder is the undisputed king of cringe comedy, and The Rehearsal is a masterpiece of awkward chaos that plays as both an extension and expansion of his heralded Comedy Central series Nathan for You. Like that cult hit, Fielder’s brilliant six-part HBO debut (July 15) is an attempt by the 39-year-old star to help strangers via strategic partnerships. The difference is that, rather than functioning as a weirdo business consultant, he’s now more akin to a life coach, striving to prepare his subjects for uncomfortable confrontations—as well as their sought-after professional, marital, and parental futures—by staging elaborate rehearsals. What arises from this is some of the most mind-bending madness ever seen on television: think a non-fiction Synecdoche, New York in which Fielder and his compatriots plunge down a hallucinatory rabbit hole of mirror images and mimicry until the lines between the real and the unreal hopelessly blur.

