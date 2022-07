The Coastal Conservation Association Louisiana (CCA) announced it will be hosting its Bayou Chapter Fishing Seminar on Thursday, July 21, from 5:30 P.M. to 8:30 p.m. The annual seminar will be held at Bayou Terrebonne Distillers, and will discuss tips and tricks to fishing, and the latest news on fisheries. The seminar will feature a stellar line up of guest speakers, including Jeff Delieux, Captain Tommy Pellegrin, David Cresson, and Camp Matens. Guests will listen and interact with guest speakers about how to win a tarpon rodeo, and receive updated fishing, conservation and advocacy reports.

HOUMA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO