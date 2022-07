Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk officially wants out of his attempt to acquire Twitter for $44 billion. In a letter to the social media company, lawyers cited the lack of detailed information on the number of bots on the platform — something he did not require to know when he agreed to the deal. But Twitter chairman Bret Taylor seems convinced that his company will be able to enforce the merger. So, what to make of all this business?

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO