NAUGATUCK — Police have seized a vehicle believed to be related to a hit-and-run that left a man seriously hurt early Tuesday. Joel “Brandon” Guth, 42, of Naugatuck, was struck by a black vehicle around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday while trying to stop his car from being burglarized. As the car fled, Guth was left in the road with life-threatening injuries, the Naugatuck Police Department said.

NAUGATUCK, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO