LOOK: Yankees' Jose Trevino finds out he's an All-Star

 2 days ago
Jose Trevino wasn’t even a Yankee until right before the season, picked up from the Rangers in early April when it was clear Ben Rortvedt would not be able to recover from his oblique injury in time to start the season.

Rortvedt still isn’t back after a setback and knee surgery…but now, Trevino is the Yankees’ third position player All-Star (and one of six and maybe counting overall), and he found out from manager Aaron Boone on Sunday just before the Red Sox-Yankees game.

So, too, did the world, as Boone hid a camera in his office in Fenway Park as he told Trevino of the nod:

“Jose, you’re an All-Star, and you 100 percent deserve this,” Boone said after breaking the news. “You’ve been so good in every way, brother.

You’re a Major League All-Star, and no one will ever be able to take that away from you.”

Trevino couldn’t believe the news – and despite being a fan voting finalist for the starting nod behind the plate, he was still planning to take the All-Star break off to go back down to Texas to buy a car.

“Damn dude…if you’d have told me a year ago I’d be a New York Yankee and an All-Star, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Trevino says to Boone at the end of the clip.

One of the first to chime in congrats on the Yankees’ Tweet was none other than Derek Jeter, and Trevino then sent this out on Twitter Monday morning:

Indeed, Trevino will be on the team backing up starter Alejandro Kirk, deserved on the back of a season that has seen him slash .261/.308/.439 with seven homers, 27 RBI, and several clutch hits in 58 games.

Not bad for a guy who was picked up for spare parts just before the season, and even better that the guy he ostensibly replaced, Gary Sanchez, has a lower slash line (albeit 10 HR and 36 RBI) in 67 games in Minnesota.

"It means a lot... It's been a long, long journey," Trevino said after the Yankees’ loss to the Red Sox Sunday night. "I've said this before, I'm out to prove the people that believed in me right. I'm not trying to prove anybody wrong anymore. I'm just trying to prove to everybody that believed in me right. I'm very thankful."

Trevino joins starters Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, and pitchers Gerrit Cole, Clay Holmes, and Nestor Cortes, as All-Stars for the game scheduled July 19 at Dodger Stadium.

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

