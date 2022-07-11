Boil Order Issued For Glenwood, Oakwood

The recycling operation looking to get off the ground in Effingham received approval from the Plan Commission Tuesday. Kirk and Emily Hartke and their son Kyle are looking to recycle type 2 plastics south of their house at 16788 North 1200th Street. The recycling center will be known as Polygone Recycling. Kyle Hartke, who spoke to the Plan Commission in support of the petition for the business, said the plan is to collect polyethylene pipes and barrels. They will shred the material and send it off for further recycling. He also said that when this business moves forward, he expects that it will outgrow the initial site, and that their home will not be the permanent location for the recycling center moving forward. He also stated that there will be no public access to this operation, and the neighbors have given their support for the business.
The Shelby County Public Buildings Committee is set to meet on Thursday, July 14th at 6:00pm. Discussion and vote on recommendation to the County Budget committee for an amount to budget for window restoration for FY 2023. Discuss issues with stucco on sides of Courthouse. Discussion and vote on recommendation...
A hearing date has been set concerning an application for a waste transfer station in the county. The Fayette County Board on June 14 held discussion and set a date for a public hearing on a site application for a proposed waste transfer station from Chris Sutter, owner of Sutter Disposal and Countryside Disposal, for August 2 and 3. The hearing will begin at 1pm on August 2 and will go on until 6pm that evening. If more time is needed, the hearing will continue at August 3 at 9am and will go until noon. Due to the hearing being scheduled on August 2, the board’s monthly Finance Committee meeting will be moved from August 2 to August 9 prior to the monthly full board meeting.
The Effingham County Chamber celebrates the opening of new businesses or locations and welcomes new Chamber members with ribbon cuttings, new member pictures, and other events and activities. Dr. Chris Dreas of SoftWave Therapy is offering an exciting, breakthrough option in the field of regenerative medicine that is clinically proven,...
The Shelby County Board is set to meet on Thursday, July 14th at 7:00pm. Bill Schmitz, Zoning Administrator – Discussion and vote on Resolution to Rezone parcel 2013-33-01-101-004 located at 921 N 2075 E Road from AG to GB for owners Nicholas & Rebecca Sloan to operate an online Firearm business.
(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Mayor Lightfoot says an ordinance presented before the City Council would help ensure that some longtime South Side homeowners can stay put. The Mayor and City Department of Housing officials say the South Shore condo preservation pilot program would give South Shore condo associations the ability to apply for grants to address maintenance and repairs.
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 23 year old Shenandoah C. Depew of St. Louis for an Effingham County FTA warrant for bad check/obtain control property >$150, a Fayette County FTA warrant for retail theft <$300, a Shelby County FTA warrant for possession of meth, and a Vigo County warrant for fraud. Shenandoah was taken to the Effingham County jail.
The City of Elgin announces its ‘Block Party in a Box’ is available for reservations. The ‘Block Party in a Box’ (BPB) is a trailer filled with all things necessary to host a block party and get to know your neighbors: tables, chairs, pop-up tents, entertainment and yard games, barricades and safety signs. The BPB is free to reserve, and City staff will handle drop-off and pick-up. The BPB can be reserved as part of the block party special events permit process at cityofelgin.org/blockparty.
There were 62 cases of COVID-19 this past week in Fayette County. And, the county is now in the “Medium” level for community spread. The Fayette County Health Department reports there were 62 new cases in the work week period from June 25th through 29th with a positivity rate of 16.2%. That is up from 38 cases in the previous reporting period. In total, there have now been 7,395 cases of COVID-19 in Fayette County during the pandemic and 101 deaths.
UPDATE 07/11/22 4:41PM: SOUTH ROUTE 45 IS NOW OPEN. Effingham County, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Effingham City Police Department is reporting that South Route 45 south of Effingham by 1000th Avenue is closed due to an accident. No more information is available at this time. Use of alternate routes where possible...
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – US-421 in La Porte County will be closed starting Monday for bridge work. Construction will take approximately one week and will shut down the area between US-30 and Wanatah Road. The Indiana Department of Transportation recommends alternative routes for all motorists during construction.
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, an Affirmative Equal Opportunity employer, will conduct testing to establish an eligibility list for the position of Deputy Sheriff. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office maintains a lateral transfer list for trained Law Enforcement Officers who desire to apply for a position as Deputy Sheriff. Eligible candidates must have at least twelve (12) months of full-time uninterrupted service, with one or more recognized Illinois Police agencies and have obtained certification through the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board. The employee will be placed at a wage level and benefits of a second year Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputy. Lateral transfer applications and a resume should be mailed or dropped off at Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, Attn: Chief Deputy Larry Finfrock, 101 N. Fourth Street, Suite 101, Effingham, Illinois 62401.
Sharon L. Caylor, 82 of Effingham, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Charleston. Cremation rites were accorded. No services will be held at this time. Sharon was born May 29, 1940 in Charleston, the daughter of Frederick and Beulah (Moreau) Adkins. Sharon is...
CHICAGO - The price of gas is discounted at less than $3 per gallon Tuesday at one suburban gas station. Power Gas Station, located at 2125 Ogden Ave., in Downers Grove, is offering gas at a 2021 price, $2.38 per gallon of regular grade gas, in coordination with the conservative political group, Americans For Prosperity.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people in central Illinois haven’t had their trash picked up in days, and the hot weather is not helping. A Waste Management expert we talked to said there are several reasons why pickup service has been delayed. Cindi Long with Illini Recycling said the hiring pool for qualified drivers is […]
Linda Lee (Kralman) Lambert, 79, formerly of Teutopolis, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at her home in Wittman, Arizona. Burial in St. Francis Cemetery will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.
More royalty was crowned on Monday night at the Fayette Fair. Anna Kramer, who was Junior Miss Fayette County 6 years ago, was selected as the 2022 Miss Fayette County Fair Queen. Kramer talks about winning as Miss Fayette County. And, she talks about her emotions after being selected as...
Lorraine T. Johnson, age 81, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022 at HSHS St. Anthony Memorial Hospital, Effingham, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Lorraine’s life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Newton. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the church. Burial will be in the West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Newton.
CALUMET CITY (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A low interest loan outreach center has been set up inside a Calumet City condo building that caught fire on Memorial Day. A woman in her eighties died in the fire, and around 200 residents were displaced. Authorities determined the fire broke out on the seventh floor.
Wilma Jestine “Jess” Evans, 91, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Washington, IN. Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, July 15, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Entombment will be in the Arborcrest Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
