Boil Order Issued For Glenwood, Oakwood

The recycling operation looking to get off the ground in Effingham received approval from the Plan Commission Tuesday. Kirk and Emily Hartke and their son Kyle are looking to recycle type 2 plastics south of their house at 16788 North 1200th Street. The recycling center will be known as Polygone Recycling. Kyle Hartke, who spoke to the Plan Commission in support of the petition for the business, said the plan is to collect polyethylene pipes and barrels. They will shred the material and send it off for further recycling. He also said that when this business moves forward, he expects that it will outgrow the initial site, and that their home will not be the permanent location for the recycling center moving forward. He also stated that there will be no public access to this operation, and the neighbors have given their support for the business.

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO