Merloni: David Krejci 'in negotiations' to return to Bruins

WEEI Sports Radio
 2 days ago
It appears the Bruins are getting the band back together. WEEI's Lou Merloni reported Monday morning via a source that center David Krejci is "in negotiations" to return to the Bruins.

Krejci, 36, spent last season playing back home in the Czech Republic. He never closed the door on a potential return to Boston and the NHL, though, and the Bruins have similarly left that door open at every turn.

Speculation only increased in recent days with Krejci and his family visiting Boston, including attending Sunday night's Red Sox-Yankees game. They were already spending at least part of their summer in the United States in South Carolina, where they own a home.

Of course, "in negotiations" doesn't mean that there's a final deal just yet, but it certainly now appears that things are trending towards a Krejci return.

With Patrice Bergeron also reportedly planning to return, the Bruins would appear set on running things back with the same top two centers they had for over a decade. The team struggled to replace Krejci with no clear No. 2 centers internally last season.

If Bergeron and Krejci return on relatively team-friendly deals, it would save the Bruins from having to spend big via free agency or trade to acquire a center.

However, the Bruins likely still have to free up cap space to sign both. They currently have just $2.38 million available.

