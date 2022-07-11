ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Royals clubhouse has been 'factory-like' in 2022

The Royals' 2022 season has been a lot of things, but you'd probably have a hard time finding someone who'd describe it as 'fun.' 20 games under .500 as they head into a trade deadline season that'll most likely see the team trade away most, if not all, of their well-known veterans, this year's campaign has been marked by frustration across all aspects of the team -- from ownership all the way into the clubhouse. Speaking with 610's Fescoe In The Morning on Monday, team insider Josh Vernier explained what it's been like to be inside that clubhouse day in and day out.

"To your point, as Whit's making his way through the dugout, it's very, on-to-the-next, next-guy-up, next-inning," he said. "It's very factory-like right now with this Royals ball club. I talk so much about the position players and the need for young leadership there, but we could even look at the other side of the clubhouse and talk about the pitching. I think Brady Singer has leadership characteristics, but none of them have put together the type of consistency where they can stand up and put a finger in someone's face ... it's a mixture of youth, quiet veterans, and veterans that have been losing for five years now and fed up with the losing."

