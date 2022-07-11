ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckingham County, VA

Missing 6-year-old boy with autism found dead in Virginia

By Delaney Murray, Nexstar Media Wire
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XROdD_0gbdOGSr00

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A missing 6-year-old non-verbal boy with autism and Down syndrome was found dead in Virginia on Monday morning, according to a local volunteer fire department.

NEAR YOU: Giles Co. authorities searching for armed and dangerous person

Landon “Waldy” Raber was found dead around 5:30 a.m. Monday after he had disappeared in Buckingham County, Virginia, on Sunday evening, according to his family .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DSkIr_0gbdOGSr00
Photos provided by The AWARE Foundation

All first responders cleared the scene soon after, according to the Toga Volunteer Fire Department.

Landon was last seen in an area of Buckingham County around 8 p.m. Sunday.

TECH: Hybrid and electric vehicle demand skyrockets in rural America

The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office had asked for residents to be on the lookout for Landon early Monday morning.

“Please be on the lookout for a missing 6 year old non-verbal, autistic male LAST SEEN WEARING GRAY PANTS AND A GREEN AND BLUE TSHIRT near the area of 4650 New Store Rd.,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a message posted on the Toga Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page .

Also in the post, the Toga Volunteer Fire Department wrote: “Please Keep The Family and those the participated in the search in your Thoughts and Prayers.”

TRENDING: Reba McEntire coming to WV in October

All Buckingham County Volunteer Fire Departments, Virginia Department of Emergency Management Search and Rescue, and Virginia State Police Helicopter assisted in the search.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 137

blahhhh
2d ago

No other comments are appropriate except sympathy and well wishes to his family. The biggest issue these days is ppl lack empathy smh

Reply(3)
43
Karla Alexander
2d ago

Such a sad morning. May he rest in peace and may God give this family love peace and healing. Our prayers are with you 🙏🙏

Reply
25
Leslie Ann Jones
1d ago

My heart is absolutely broken. Gods blessings on his soul and on his entire family for healing and strength. I'm so sorry. Prayers going up

Reply
10
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rescue, VA
State
Virginia State
Buckingham County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Buckingham County, VA
WSLS

FBI reports an increase in reported human trafficking cases in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – Within the last year, the FBI’s Richmond field office reported an increase in human trafficking cases in the state. Special agent Melvin Gonzalez said he believes the increase is attributed to more awareness about the crime. Trafficking, in any form, typically begins as someone thinking...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Man killed in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A man was killed early Monday morning at a Chesterfield apartment complex. Matthew J. Tommaso, 33, died in an apparent shooting along the 4000 block of Chippendale Court at the Belmont Hills Apartments, according to Chesterfield Police. Tommaso's address was listed along the same block. "Around...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WTRF- 7News

One-year-old found dead in Pennsylvania pool

A one-year-old was reportedly found dead in Pennsylvania on Sunday, according to KDKA. The news outlet said the one-year-old was found unresponsive in a pool in Beaver County. WPXI reports officials performed CPR but couldn’t revive the child. No cause of death has been ruled at this time and...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man fatally shot in Chesterfield apartment

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot and killed inside his Chesterfield home early Monday morning, police said. An investigation is underway after Matthew Tommaso, 33, was shot and killed in the 4000 block of Chippendale Court on July 11, according to Chesterfield police. Police were called...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WKBN

Virginia couple finds missing dog in Valley

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN)- A couple from Virginia has been reunited with their family dog who was several states away in Hubbard, Ohio. Jason Cooke of The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project was contacted by a family who found Tuffy early Friday morning outside of the Truck World store in Hubbard.
HUBBARD, OH
cbs19news

Orange County murder trial begins

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A murder trial is getting underway in Orange County. Thirty-seven-year-old Brianna Knicely of Gordonsville is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 36-year-old James Manning. The crime occurred last June on Hamm Farm Road in Barboursville. The trial is scheduled to last through...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia State Police#Rescue Team#Giles Co#The Aware Foundation#The Sheriff S Office
fox5dc.com

Fallen trees causing chaos, delays across the DMV area

Severe thunderstorms caused significant damage across neighborhoods in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia Tuesday evening. Metropolitan Area Transportation officials reported significant delays on the Baltimore-Washington parkway because of a downed tree in Prince George's County. There are delays and backups up to five miles in both directions. Evening commuters should wait or find an alternative route.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WJLA

Arrest made in July 5 shooting death of 16-year-old in NE DC: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police detectives arrested the man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in the Northeast area of the District earlier this month. Alphonso Oliver, 33, of Southeast, D.C., was arrested Sunday and charged with second-degree murder while armed, police said. D.C. police were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wchstv.com

Dog shot, hanged from tree in Virginia; Man charged

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Virginia man has been charged with a felony for torturing a dog. I’m heartbroken," said Donna Ripley, who owned the dog with Dennis Evans. "I miss her really bad. I’ve gotten to that point. First, the emotions were total heartbreak, confusion, total heartbreak."
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WVNS

West Virginia returning lost military medals to veterans’ families

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Unclaimed Property Division of the State Treasurer’s Office is returning lost military medals and memorabilia to their rightful owners. The medals and memorabilia had been abandoned in safe deposit boxes and were turned over to the Office’s Unclaimed Property Division. According to a release, the State Treasurer’s Office […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

WVNS

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy