NOPD needs help in finding an auto burglary suspect

The New Orleans Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with several auto burglaries reported in the Lakefront area.

“On July 8, the pictured suspects and vehicle were captured on video surveillance burglarizing several vehicles in the Lake Vista neighborhood,” says an NOPD report. The vehicle was identified as a Ford Expedition with an unreadable temporary tag.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.