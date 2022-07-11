ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD needs help in finding an auto burglary suspect

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uSN7I_0gbdO4xO00

The New Orleans Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying and locating two suspects wanted in connection with several auto burglaries reported in the Lakefront area.

“On July 8, the pictured suspects and vehicle were captured on video surveillance burglarizing several vehicles in the Lake Vista neighborhood,” says an NOPD report. The vehicle was identified as a Ford Expedition with an unreadable temporary tag.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1-877-903-7867.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

1-year-old shot at Costco fuel station, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 1-year-old child was shot Tuesday afternoon (July 12) at the Costco fuel station, New Orleans police said. The condition of the infant was not immediately known, but police said the child was taken to a hospital for emergency treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg. The child was wounded at about 3:50 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

Recent Gentilly business robbery was homicide scene in 2017

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and locate a suspect in an armed robbery at a Gentilly area business. The same location was the scene of a homicide in 2017. The most recent case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Cars
New Orleans, LA
Cars
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WWL-AMFM

NOPD searches for a St. Charles Avenue business burglary suspect

The New Orleans Police Department searches for a man suspected in a business burglary that happened on Wednesday. “On July 6, 2022, at about 10:25 P.M., the above-pictured suspect burglarized a business in the 1700 block of St Charles Avenue. On July 7, 2022, at about 5:00 A.M., the same individual returned wearing a different shirt and burglarized the business for a second time; taking a cash register,” says an NOPD report.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nopd#Burglary#Ford Expedition#Property Crime
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate shooting in Milan neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the Milan neighborhood Tuesday morning. The shooting was reported around 6:51 a.m in the 2200 block of Amelia Street. Police say a man was shot multiple times and was taken to an area...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

He asked his sweetheart to marry him. Then he was shot and killed driving on West Bank Expressway.

A newly-engaged, 22-year-old Westwego man died after he was shot while driving on the elevated West Bank Expressway in Marrero on Monday evening. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives can't yet say why someone opened fire on Allen Dominick's vehicle. But they are asking for help from anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the shooting.
WESTWEGO, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
an17.com

Slidell man arrested in stabbing investigation

A local man has been arrested following a stabbing which occurred Tuesday (July 12) at a Slidell-area motel. At approximately noon Tuesday, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stabbing, which occurred at a motel on Yapon Drive near Slidell. Responding deputies located a male...
SLIDELL, LA
WWL-AMFM

NOPD searches for an armed robbery suspect

The New Orleans Police Department needs help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in an armed robbery of a business near Dillard University. Police say the robbery happened Monday in the 2100 block of Caton Street. According to investigators, the armed suspect entered the business and demanded money from...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

SJSO investigates shootings of 4 local men

Detectives with the St. John Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that left four men injured during a party Saturday, July 9, 2022 at a Reserve residence. On Saturday, July 9, 2022, about 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of East 24th Street in Reserve in reference to gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers discovered a group of people was attending a party at a residence where a vehicle approached and a subject or subjects began shooting at vehicles. Canvassing the area, no victims were located. Officers located a vehicle with a shattered passenger window and another vehicle with a bullet hole to the passenger front bumper.
RESERVE, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy