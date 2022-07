Click here to read the full article. British-Canadian documentarian and direct cinema pioneer Terence Macartney-Filgate has died in Toronto. The filmmaker died on July 11 from complications resulting from Parkinson’s disease. He was 97. A long-time collaborator with the National Film Board of Canada, he wrote, directed, produced and edited more than 100 documentaries across an illustrious career that began in 1956, with a series of post-war educational films. A key figure in the cinema vérité movement of the 1960s, Terry Filgate – as he was known to most – worked with contemporaries including Robert Drew, D.A. Pennebaker, Richard Leacock and Al Maysles...

