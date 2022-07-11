ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Puppies rescued from South Side house fire

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said firefighters found six puppies Friday inside a South Side home that was heavily damaged by a fire.

A neighbor who was watching crews battle the blaze at 718 Olivette Court was also bitten by a dog and had to be treated by paramedics, reports said.

Crews called to the home about 5:35 p.m. found heavy smoke coming from the upper floors and a large fire in an upper bedroom.

No one was injured. The puppies were given to the Dog Warden.

Damage is listed at $12,500. A cause has not been determined yet.

