ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

2 separate shootings leave 1 dead, 2 others injured in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f1eZI_0gbdNFcL00
EMBED <> More Videos 2 separate shootings leave 1 dead, 2 others injured in Hunting Park

No arrests have been made in either of the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man was killed and two other people, including a teenager, were injured in two separate shootings in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.

According to police the first shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 3800 block of North 9th Street.

A 36-year-old man was shot one time in the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

About 10 minutes later, a 14-year-old male and a 21-year-old man were shot near the intersection of 6th Street and West Erie Avenue.

Both were taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition.

It was not clear who shot at any of the victims or why.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Police: Three people injured after a North Philadelphia triple shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured in North Philly on Tuesday night. Around 6:12 p.m., police say they responded to reports of a shooting on 31st Street. Upon arrival, authorities say they found three people with gunshot wounds. The first victim, a 20-year-old man,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

10 shots fired in West Philadelphia, man injured

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police followed a trail of blood to a shooting victim in West Philadelphia. The 28-year-old man was found at 49th and Aspen streets just after midnight Wednesday. Police say he had injuries to his arm and leg, but was conscious and talking. At least 10 shots...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Two Killed, at Least 35 Shots Fired in South Philly Shootout

Lee esta historia en español aquí. Two men are dead after at least 35 shots were fired in a shootout in South Philadelphia early Tuesday morning. Philadelphia police officers on patrol heard the gunfire coming from a block away, at 8th and Wolf streets, around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: 13-Year-Old Arrested In Connection With Atlantic City Double Shooting

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A 13-year-old is in custody after a double shooting in Atlantic City on Tuesday. Police say the shooting happened just before 1 p.m. on the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. Police responded to the call, but didn’t find the victims at the scene. According to police, two men, ages 30 and 34, reported being at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division. They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the alleged shooter entered a three-story building nearby and after about a one-hour barricade, the teen suspect surrendered to police without incident. It’s unclear what led to the shooting at this time. A gun believed to be used in the shooting was found in the apartment the teenage suspect ran into, according to police. The teen has been charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and related charges. They’re being held at Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
CBS Philly

Police: 2 Men Killed In Possible Shootout In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two men are dead in a possible shootout in South Philadelphia. It happened around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday near 8th and Wolf Streets. Police say a 19-year-old man was shot at least three times in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, a 22-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where he later died. “Close to both of these victims was a handgun. So both victims had a semiautomatic handgun in very close proximity to where they were laying. We found a total of 35 spent shell casings,” Chief Insp. Scott Small said. Police say they pulled over a vehicle seen leaving the scene and found two semi-automatic handguns. Three people in that vehicle were taken into custody. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Watch: Broad Daylight Shootout in Philadelphia Sends 46-Year-Old to Hospital

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are searching for two Hispanic gunmen wanted for a shooting in Philadelphia on Monday. According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 4201 E. Cheltenham Ave at 1:49 pm and located a 46-year-old male victim lying in the street at the intersection of Cheltenham Ave and Erdrick St suffering from gunshot wounds to his buttocks and left ankle. The victim was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and listed in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Investigating Deadly Shooting In Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in Hunting Park. It happened at the intersection of 9th and Pike Streets, around 1:15 a.m. Monday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Details about what led up to the shooting aren’t clear at this moment. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspected Nordstrom Rack Shoplifter Arrested After 2-Hour Standoff On Overhang Above Center City Sidewalk

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A suspected shoplifter is arrested after a standoff high above a Center City sidewalk. Police say the man shoplifted from Nordstrom Rack. After he was caught, he refused to come down from an overhang on the side of the building. Chopper 3 was over 1700 Stock Exchange Plaza around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. It took police more than two hours to convince the suspect to surrender. No one was injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Suspect Wanted for Fatal Hit and Run in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA (POLICE RELEASE) – The Philadelphia Police Department Accident Investigation District is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect responsible for this fatal hit & run. On Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 12:15 A.M., there was a fatal auto-pedestrian accident leaving the scene at Germantown...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
102K+
Followers
14K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy