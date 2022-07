There's no doubt that the Detroit Red Wings are in the midst of a re-build and Steve Yzerman is doing everything in his power to get this hockey franchise back to their old winning ways, as it's been 14 years since they last hoisted the cup. It's possible that one key factor in the 4 cup wins since 1997 was one of the most decorated coaches of all time, Scotty Bowman. Bowman holds the record for most wins in league history, with 1,248 wins, and has won 9 Stanley Cup Championships. Now, there's a good chance he could come back to Detroit.

