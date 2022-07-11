ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Crash involving semi-truck blocks traffic on I-75

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities responded to a major wreck involving a semi-truck and five other vehicles on I-75 in Sarasota County Monday morning.

Traffic cams showed the semi-truck blocking the southbound lanes entirely as first responders worked to clear the scene.

‘Aggressive 10-foot-plus alligator’ closed Florida park for a day

The Florida Highway Patrol said that the semi-truck failed to stop for a traffic congestion on I-75 and hit a Ford truck, which led to a chain reaction with four other vehicles being struck in the collision as each vehicle was propelled forward.

Four people were seriously injured in the wreck, with the semi-truck’s driver and the driver of the sixth vehicle in the collision suffering minor injuries.

The FHP said charges are pending after the crash.

