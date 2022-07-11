ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Experts Say This Is The Most Romantic Destination in New Jersey

By Buehler
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It may be a little soon to be thinking of Valentines day, but if you're looking for something romantic to do with your significant other this will be of interest. Trips To Discover has released their most romantic destinations for each state in the United States, and you know I had...

wobm.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.7 WOBM

The 5 Absolutely Weirdest Things About New Jersey

We have great food in New Jersey. We have the best beaches on the East Coast. We have the nicest people, too. But we also have our share of weirdness here in the Garden State. We compiled a list of some of the times "New Jersey" and "weird" have found themselves in the same sentence. We have to admit, they weren't too hard to find.
LIFESTYLE
92.7 WOBM

One of the NJ shore’s iconic sites still not open

It's hard to explain to anyone from outside New Jersey what Lucy The Elephant is. In fact, it's even difficult to explain it to people not from the southern part of New Jersey. Lucy the Elephant was built over 100 years ago as an advertising prop by a Philadelphia real...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
92.7 WOBM

Best places to celebrate ‘National Ice Cream Day’ in NJ

Who doesn't love ice cream? It's creamy, delicious, soothing, sweet, and refreshing. And of course, there's a "Day" dedicated to the icy summer treat. Let's not pretend that it's healthy food. Although, you could argue that cream and milk as animal products are the healthier choices as meat, eggs, and milk are considered "complete proteins" providing all essential amino acids that your body needs.
RESTAURANTS
92.7 WOBM

Top 3 Ultimate Motels for Your New Jersey Vacation

There is no better place to enjoy a summer getaway than right here in New Jersey, and now we know which motel out of all the great Garden State motels tops the list. We all love our visits to the Jersey Shore, and our childhood memories are based around some classic and beautiful motels.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerseys#Manhattan#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#The Chart House
thedigestonline.com

The Best New Jersey Road Trips Everyone Has to Take

In a state that has 39,000 miles of public roadways, there’s no shortage of destinations to explore by car. Want to cruise along the Jersey Shore? Perhaps you’d prefer to drive past the Pinelands or Palisades Cliffs. No matter what’s on your itinerary, missing out on the opportunity to explore the vast diversity of the Garden State would be a shame. Yes, we really mean that. So, we’ve gone ahead and made a list of New Jersey road trips worth taking (organized by eight scenic byways), that includes everything from routes with coastal views to ones laden with historic landmarks.
TRAVEL
92.7 WOBM

All these restaurants in NJ earned top marks from Wine Spectator

Looking for a delicious restaurant with an extensive and eclectic wine program in New Jersey?. Wine Spectator revealed its list of nearly 3,200 restaurants that have earned Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards in 2022. The winning restaurants, each with amazing wine menus, are located in more than 70 countries and all...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: WHAT DO YOU KNOW ABOUT THIS RARE FLOWER

Have you come across this beautiful flower before? Probably not, since it’s rare in the New Jersey Pine Barrens, the State of New Jersey and globally!. The Pine Barrens gentian (Gentiana autumnalis) is a fall flowering perennial plant found in New Jersey. Its survival is threatened by changes in fire patterns, mowing schedules, increased forest density and being eaten. Though there are only a few occurrences in New Jersey, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Natural Lands Management considers the recovery potential for this plant to be high. Through forest management strategies of increasing canopy openness, reintroducing fire and mowing woody shrubs in the dormant season, the Department of Environmental Protection hopes to increase the population statewide.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Travel Maven

Hidden Virginia Beaches worth finding this Summer

Most people have heard of Virginia Beach, one of the most popular (and crowded) beaches on the east coast. However, Virginia is also home to many “local” beaches that are easily accessible and remain fairly hidden. You may be familiar with some of them but for the majority of Virginians and visitors, these aren’t the first locations that come to mind when heading to the beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy