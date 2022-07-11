ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

Deputies Arrest Man For Stealing, Carrying Loaded Glock in Tamarac

By Kevin Deutsch
tamaractalk.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTamarac deputies last week busted a man for allegedly stealing and carrying a loaded pistol stolen in the city, court records show. Jarvis Merritt, 33, of Fort Lauderdale, was pulled over July 3 for driving his gray Mercedes Benz with an invalid tag,...

tamaractalk.com

Comments / 9

Related
cw34.com

DNA, surviellance video lead to arrest in fatal hit-and-run

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a suspect involved in a hit-and-run case clearly saw the victim and walked away. Corey Bell, 40, was charged with vehicular homicide after investigators say he fatally hit a bicyclist in a stolen car. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Tamarac, FL
Crime & Safety
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tamarac, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Neighbor Thwarts Attempted Knifepoint Robbery

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through July 4, 2022. A female was the victim of an Attempted Armed Robbery on 06/28/2022. The suspect pulled a pocket knife on the victim and demanded her purse. As the victim started to hand the suspect the purse, a neighbor came outside, causing the suspect to flee without the purse.
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Search for armed fugitives continues in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – Several law enforcement agencies are searching for fugitives on Tuesday afternoon in Broward County. Detective Peter Patton, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department, asked the public to avoid the area of State Road 7, south of Interstate 595. Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office saw...
DAVIE, FL
CBS Miami

Woman sought, accused of stealing $50K in cash, jewelry from Las Olas apartment

MIAMI - A woman is being sought by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department after being accused of stealing more than $50,000 worth of valuables from a man's apartment. Surveillance cameras show the victim and the woman walking into the apartment building in the 500 block of East Las Olas Boulevard. Then, a while later, they show the woman leaving the building by herself. Police said it happened on Friday, June 10, 2022. Here is what detectives said about the incident:  "Preliminary investigation has revealed that an unknown suspect stole two of the victim's designer watches, his iPhone 12 Pro, his wallet, and $1,000.00 cash while inside of his home. The victim and the suspect came back to his residence at approximately 1:30 am after being out on East Las Olas Boulevard. The total loss to the victim is approximately $52,500.00."The suspect is approximately 5'4" tall, and approximately 120 lbs. She can be seen in the video wearing a white shirt, black pants, black shoes, and carrying a black purse. Authorities said the suspect may also have a neck tattoo. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to call police at 954-828-6070.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

BSO Searching for Homicide Suspect After Chase, Bailout in Davie

An armed homicide suspect and a passenger are on the run after leading deputies on a pursuit Tuesday through two Broward County cities. The chase began in Pompano Beach with Broward County Sheriff's Office and continued into Davie, officials said. Officers then found the vehicle abandoned near the 500 block...
DAVIE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glock#Mercedes Benz#Tamarac Talk#The Miami Herald#New York Daily News#The Palm Beach Post
Click10.com

2 injured during shooting in Golden Glades, police say

GOLDEN GLADES, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a shooting with two injured on Monday night in Miami-Dade County’s Golden Glades area. Officers responded to the intersection of Northeast 159 Street and Seventh Avenue, in the area of Oak Grove Park. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel decided the two injured required hospitalization.
GOLDEN GLADES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
villages-news.com

Suspect flees Best Buy after allegedly attempting to steal Nintendo gaming switches

A suspect fled Best Buy in Lady Lake after allegedly attempting to steal Nintendo gaming switches. Jeremiah Jean Louis Hunt, 29, of Fort Lauderdale, entered the store at Village Crossroads on Saturday evening and made his way to the gaming aisle, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He put six Nintendo switches in his pocket and left the store.
LADY LAKE, FL
Click10.com

Boy dies inside car outside of his parents’ workplace in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Detectives are investigating how a 3-year-old boy died inside a car outside of a school on Monday afternoon in Miami Gardens. According to the Miami Gardens Police Department, officers responded just after 3:45 p.m. to the Lubavitch Educational Center, at 17330 NW 7th Ave. Fire Rescue personnel used a helicopter to fly the boy to the hospital where a doctor pronounced him dead, police said.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Man dressed as Spider-Man allegedly attacks, robs woman in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man was not so friendly after, police said, a man dressed like the Marvel Comics superhero attacked and robbed a woman in Hollywood. According to Hollywood Police, 36-year-old Lequan Steven Payne dressed up as the web-slinger and robbed the victim near the intersection...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy