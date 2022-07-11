ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

How will Luzerne County pay for bridge replacement? Discussion set for Tuesday meeting.

By WILK News, Jason Barsky
 2 days ago
Luzerne County Council set to meet to discuss bridge replacement cost. Photo credit Getty/JB

Luzerne County Council will hold its next meeting on Tuesday evening, at 6:00 pm.

On the agenda: how to obtain funding to address county owned roads and bridges in need of major repairs. Among the roads and bridges being discussed is the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke bridge connecting Nanticoke and Plymouth Township over the Susquehanna River. Following a 2020 inspection, the bridge’s weight limit was lowered to 15 tons.

Replacing the span would cost an estimated 40 million dollars.

Council will meet at the county courthouse on Tuesday evening at 6pm. Information on how to attend online is available at luzernecounty.org.

