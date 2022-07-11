ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden will unveil deepest image of the universe ever taken today

By Rex Ravita Ii
 2 days ago

At last! After much anticipation, President Joe Biden will reveal the first science-quality, full-color image from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, NASA confirmed in a tweet .

The image has been named "Webb's First Deep Field," and will be the deepest and highest-quality view of the universe ever captured by humans. The photo is expected to visualize a multitude of galaxies as they appeared near the dawn of our universe, 13 billion years ago.

The $10 billion telescope is the result of decades of international, scientific collaboration, and may even change the way we understand the universe.

NASA will release a larger set of full-color images on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. CT, but President Biden and the public are getting a sneak peek one day early.

The first image will be released at the White House on Monday, July 11 at 4:00 p.m. CT (21:00 UTC). Come back to this article at 4:00 p.m. to view the unveiling of the first image!

