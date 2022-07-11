Stolen pickup spotted stealing fishing supplies, Sheriff requests public assistance

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Early Friday morning about 1:45 a.m. a white, 2007 Chevrolet 3500 Flatbed was stolen from an address off of Fountain Road in Jasper County. The bed was converted to a mini dump making the truck very noticeable.

Later Friday about 3:45 p.m. the driver and a passenger arrived at Webb City Wal-Mart (in the stolen vehicle) where they entered the store. The driver stole fishing supplies and both exited the store shortly later.

Included here are photographs of both the driver, passenger, and the stolen vehicle. If you know who they are and/or where the vehicle is located, please contact Detective Greene at 417-358-8177 Ext: 1244.

This information was first posted in our Community Action Group, Joplin Area Stolen Items.

The Joplin Area Stolen Items page exists to make the sale of stolen items as difficult as possible, also to assist police in the recovery of stolen items. By sharing posts it enables the community to assist identifying individuals or locating items.

