Jasper County, MO

Stolen pickup spotted stealing fishing supplies, Sheriff requests public assistance

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Early Friday morning about 1:45 a.m. a white, 2007 Chevrolet 3500 Flatbed was stolen from an address off of Fountain Road in Jasper County. The bed was converted to a mini dump making the truck very noticeable.

Later Friday about 3:45 p.m. the driver and a passenger arrived at Webb City Wal-Mart (in the stolen vehicle) where they entered the store. The driver stole fishing supplies and both exited the store shortly later.

Included here are photographs of both the driver, passenger, and the stolen vehicle. If you know who they are and/or where the vehicle is located, please contact Detective Greene at 417-358-8177 Ext: 1244.

This information was first posted in our Community Action Group, Joplin Area Stolen Items.

The Joplin Area Stolen Items page exists to make the sale of stolen items as difficult as possible, also to assist police in the recovery of stolen items. By sharing posts it enables the community to assist identifying individuals or locating items.

RULES FOR POSTING IN THE GROUP

  • EVERY POST MUST HAVE A PICTURE OR VIDEO
  • WHAT was stolen
  • WHERE it was stolen from
  • WHAT occurred when stolen
  • WHAT police dept have you reported
  • PHOTO If you don’t have a pic of what was stolen, google image search, something that looks similar, post that and say, it looks similar to … This group is a community action group created and sponsored by @JoplinNewsFirst

NOTE: 1) The stolen item needs to be reported to a police agency before they are posted in the group. 2) Do you have security footage seeking to identify someone on your property? Please post footage/pics. 3) If something is recovered or there are updates, please update your original post in a timely manner.

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to cover important stories where you live.

koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: New details released in Table Rock Lake fatality, a flipped trash truck shuts down Hwy 59

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the operator of a boat that drove into a crowd on Table Rock Lake was not intoxicated. Authorities say Sunday afternoon a pontoon boat drove into a crowd, killing a 15-year-old girl from O’Fallon Missouri and injuring two other people. Investigators originally suspected the boat operator may have been intoxicated, but have now determined that was not the case. Authorities have not made any arrests. Find more details from the MHP crash report here.
GOODMAN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Fairland cop faces Newton County domestic abuse charges

FAIRLAND – A Fairland police officer was charged in Missouri with domestic violence charges. Colin Raye Kirk, 28, of Loma Linda, Mo., was charged in the Circuit Court of Newton County in Neosho with three felonies; domestic assault in the first degree and two counts in the third degree, and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault in the fourth degree.
FAIRLAND, OK
KTLO

Three area residents injured in separate car wrecks in Missouri

Three area residents have been injured in separate car wrecks in Missouri. An Ozark County woman was injured in a Monday afternoon crash. Twenty-six-year-old Alicia Devore was transported to Baxter Regional Medical Center for treatment of what the Missouri State Highway Patrol termed was moderate injuries. The report says Devore’s...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Victim Identified In Deadly Crash Saturday In Springfield

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police have identified a woman who died in a crash Saturday night at Grant and Lynn. Lana Reed, 51, from Springfield was a passenger in a Chevy Monte Carlo. Police say she died when the driver of the car went into the center turn lane...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

