Natural wines and in-house brewed beer coming to downtown Longview

By Alisha Tagert
 2 days ago

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) – Bessie and Hudson Johnson are set to open Greenside Beverage Company, a natural wines and in-house brewed beer company, within a couple of weeks.

Located at 102 N. Green St., at the southwest corner at Tyler Street. Greenside will occupy the space where Carlito’s restaurant once was located.

The couple says they are passionate about downtown Longview and are excited to be bringing in wines that have never made it to this part of Texas.

Greenside will serve natural wines, beer brewed in-house, and “guest taps” in a newly renovated space. The renovations compliment the buildings long history featuring exposed beams in the ceiling and power washed brick walls.

Utilizing a portion of the building that was damaged years ago by a train, customers will have the pleasure of on outdoor patio. The long bar and other furnishing were made from a variety of reclaimed wood.

Natural wine is a broad category of wines made by small, independent producers and with fewer sulfites added. Johnson describes the wines as lively, wild wines that employ ancestral methods of wine making.

While Hudson Johnson has more than 10 years of experience with home brewing, the couple also plan to highlight regional Texas beers they enjoy.

