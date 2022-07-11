Mayor says there is "really exciting stuff" in Wichita's new budget
Mayor Brandon Whipple tells KNSS News there is some "really exciting stuff" in the new budget the Wichita City Council will consider Tuesday ... including a ten-year maintenance plan for Century II at a cost of $18 million, and $31 million, ten-year plan to pave dirt roads in the city There is $3 million for new firefighter equipment and $45 million over eight years for new fire stations.
Mayor Brandon Whipple says it's a 688 million-dollar spending plan that will not require a property tax increase. The Council will also consider a capital improvement plan.
Whipple commented during Mondays with the Mayor on the Steve and Ted in the Morning Show on KNSS.
