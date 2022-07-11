ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Couple with ten kids trapped neighbour in her own home after blocking her car in ‘childish’ row

By Ethan Singh
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oXZ7I_0gbdKEqF00

A COUPLE with 10 kids have been branded ''childish'' after trapping their neighbour in her own home by blocking her car.

Samina Delaney, 40, and Shahid Iqbal, 38, were charged with harassment after they deliberately parked their family car so close to Natalie Allison's vehicle she was unable to move it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u5j0m_0gbdKEqF00
Shahid Iqbal and Samina Delaney were slammed for their "childish row" over street parking with Natalie Allison Credit: Cavendish
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DYeuq_0gbdKEqF00
Shahid Iqbal was fined £108 after being charged for harassment Credit: Cavendish
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IZFGa_0gbdKEqF00
Samina Delaney also pleaded guilty to the charge of harassment and was slapped with a £108 fee Credit: Cavendish

The couple were accused by a court of waging a petty war against their next door neighbour Natalie over street parking.

During the bitter two-year feud between 2018 and 2020, the pair were also accused of vandalising three large conifer trees and hammering on her front door.

The victim eventually installed CCTV at her property in Radcliffe, Manchester, and filmed Iqbal blocking her car.

This happened on the same day residents were required to move their cars from the street by 8am for essential gas and maintenance works.

He also made verbal comments and gestures towards the camera.

In a statement taken during the first lockdown, Miss Allison, who lives alone, said: “I feel trapped in my own home.

“I have been dealing with constant issues from my neighbours for the last two and a half years that have been causing me a lot of stress and anxiety, to the extent of me being scared to leave my own house.

“The country is on lockdown, which means I can't just get away from it all.

“I just want to live a quiet life.”

At Wigan Magistrates’ Court Delaney and Iqbal, who are now expecting their 11th child, were due to face trial charged with harassment and criminal damage.

But on the day of trial, the criminal damage charges were withdrawn and they both pleaded guilty to the former charge.

Sara Moreton, Chair of the bench, told them: “This was totally childish behaviour, no other words can describe it.

“Such pettiness and neighbourhood issues can easily escalate to more serious matters.”

JPs fined the couple £108 each, plus £134 in costs.

Comments / 29

Ken 66
2d ago

yup and if the parents don't get you the kids will they need both parent control and birth control

Reply
19
Growler Wolf
2d ago

You just put your car in gear and drop the pedal to the metal. That’s what insurance is fir.

Reply
10
crazy mate
1d ago

Good he didn't try that in N.Y. his car would disappear,& never found in 1piece.

Reply
13
Related
Daily Mail

Boy, 11, and girl, 8, arm themselves with kitchen knife and a rolling pin to fight off teen thugs who invaded their home on Christmas Eve and attacked their mother and sister – and one is so terrified they now sleep with a blade

An 11-year-old boy and his eight-year-old sister armed themselves with a kitchen knife and rolling pin to fight off two teenagers who allegedly broke into their home. Kaleedre Andrew and another teenager allegedly broke into the home in Tarneit, in Melbourne's west, about 5am on Christmas Eve 2021. Andrew pleaded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Woman, 29, is jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people... and she was only caught when staff became suspicious that she was impersonating applicants

A motorist has been jailed for sitting 150 driving tests for other people, it emerged yesterday. Inderjeet Kaur sat theory and practical exams across Britain, including in Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and London, from 2018 to 2020. The 29-year-old was caught when staff at test centres became concerned she was impersonating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shahid Iqbal
Daily Mail

Sandbanks millionaire's son, 30, shopped to police by his parents when he downed two bottles of wine and drove off in his mother's Mercedes to see his ex is banned from roads after they paid for him to go to rehab

A millionaire's son who was shopped to police by his parents when he downed two bottles of wine and drove off in his mother's Mercedes 'doesn't bear a grudge' after they paid for him to go to rehab. Edward George, 30, was 'extremely intoxicated' when he got into his mother...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Neighbours#Family Car#Trapping#Cctv#Wigan Magistrates
Daily Mail

Convicted drug dealer and YouTuber, 25, who films himself racing high-performance cars, weaving in and out of traffic and ignoring red traffic lights on busy roads is jailed for 27 months

A YouTuber who filmed himself driving performance cars dangerously and at high speed on busy public roads has been jailed. On-line star Adeel Habib, 25, from Leeds, West Yorkshire, ran the Certi Drivers channel which has more than 68,000 subscribers. Clips showed him driving a range of expensive motors dangerously...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Mail

Distraught mother is forced to live in a tent away from her three children after battling to find a home to rent for an entire YEAR in Australia's toughest rental market

A mother has been forced to move into a tent away from her three children after struggling to find a house to rent for an entire year. Grappling with the Gold Coast rental market where availability is the lowest in the country, Corinne Cook and her partner Dale Brown moved into the 10-man tent while her three kids live with relatives.
WORLD
TheDailyBeast

Man Murdered His Albino Brother to Sell Body Parts as Good Luck Charms, Court Says

A Malawi man was sentenced to life in prison with hard labor for murdering his albino brother in order to sell his body parts as good luck charms, The Times reports. Four others were also sentenced to life for the 2018 killing of Macdonald Masumbuka, while a police officer, a Catholic priest, and a herbalist received lesser sentences of 30 years for their involvement in the crime. People with albinism are killed and forcibly amputated in some cultures where their bones are used in witchcraft. Police found the body of Masumbuka, 22, with his arms and legs removed. His brother, Cassim, allegedly lured him to a graveyard, saying there was a girl there who he could marry. Upon arrival, Masumbuka was ambushed and murdered. Over 170 people with albinism have been maimed or murdered in Malawi in similar attacks since 2014.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Artist, 58, and lawyer, 65, are sued by neighbours after being accused of '3ft land grab' which saw them pave over a flower bed between the back gardens of their million pound London homes

An artist and her lawyer partner are locked in a fight with their neighbours, after being accused of taking three feet of their back garden and paving over it. Wendy Mszyca, 58, and her partner Amanda Uziell-Hamilton, 65, are accused of staging a land-grab over the narrow strip of ground between their million-pound house and the £1.4m Victorian home of their neighbours, Jay and Hannah Stirrett.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
591K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy