Big Kevin Durant Update On Monday
On Monday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst shared a big Kevin Durant update.
"The Nets making this maneuver and sort of letting it be known in the market that they might have Durant just come back I think is a reaction to the offers they're getting," Windhorst said.
Durant and the Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, which was a major disappointment.
On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the organization,
Woj: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."
