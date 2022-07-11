ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Kevin Durant Update On Monday

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago
On Monday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst shared a big Kevin Durant update.

"The Nets making this maneuver and sort of letting it be known in the market that they might have Durant just come back I think is a reaction to the offers they're getting," Windhorst said.

Durant and the Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, which was a major disappointment.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the organization,

Woj: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 27

Katherine Taylor
2d ago

Well he wanted to be in Bklyn and play with his buddy. So that’s that. You’re in Bklyn where you signed a legally binding contract so be a professional and go to work. See you in training camp.

Reply(2)
6
Sam Mills
2d ago

they want way too much. hes not built sturdy like James, so he will start deteriorating faster than him.

Reply
7
Albanyduck
1d ago

The same NY Media declared that the Nets with Harden, Irving and Durant were lock for NBA Finals the past 3 years. No one outside Brooklyn takes them seriously anymore. NYC is still a Knicks city. Especially with  'me before team' players like Kyrie.

Reply(1)
2
 

