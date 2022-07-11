ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, IL

The winners have been crowned. Here are the Miss Knox County Fair Queens for 2022

GALESBURG — Natalie Nelson of Rio was crowned the 2022 Miss Knox County Fair Queen at a pageant Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre.

Cheznie Engle was crowned Junior Miss and Camdyn Jennings was crowned Little Miss at the pageant.

For the Miss competition, Whitney Godsil is first runner up, Hayley Olinger is second runner up and Zoe Palmer is third runner up.

In the Junior Miss competition, Audrey Rodriguez is first runner up, Alivia Jones is second runner up, Ally Jo Kavanagh is third runner up and Dakota Detmers is fourth runner up.

In the Little Miss competition, Mya Tolley is first runner up, Hadley Darmer is second runner up, Charley Jones is third runner up and Arabella Peterson is fourth runner up.

All contestants must attend school or college in Knox County.

The 2022 Knox County Fair runs Monday, July 11 through Saturday, July 16. The fair will feature agriculture and domestic exhibits, harness racing, a carnival, entertainment and other events.

