Philadelphia, PA

Phillies Can't Hold on in Loss to Cardinals

By Lauren Amour
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 2 days ago

The St. Louis Cardinals finally snapped their scoreless streak against the Philadelphia Phillies at 28 innings on Sunday.

Although Nick Castellanos opened the scoring for Philadelphia in the first inning with a RBI single to make it 1-0, St. Louis answered right back in the following inning.

Lars Nootbaar singled home Nolan Arenado to tie the game up at one against Nick Nelson, the opener for the Phillies.

In the fourth inning, St. Louis native Matt Vierling gave his family in attendance something to cheer about, singling home Alec Bohm to put the Phillies ahead 2-1.

Kyle Schwarber, named to his second consecutive All-Star Game on Sunday, hit his 28th home run of the year in the fifth. That leads the National League. It also extended the Phillies lead to two.

Albert Pujols joined the party in the sixth, though, blasting his 684th homer to center field off of Cristopher Sánchez. That made it 3-2, Phillies.

Scroll to Continue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6ACJ_0gbdK46E00

The following batter, Nootbaar, was stolen of extra bases thanks to a spectacular catch by Schwarber in left field. He does it all!

St. Louis continued to chip away at Philadelphia's lead, with Nolan Gorman's RBI ground out tying the game at three in the seventh, and Tommy Edman's sac fly giving the Cardinals the lead in the eighth.

Dylan Carlson was nearly thrown out at home by Matt Vierling to keep it a tie game, but the out call on the field was overturned. He was safe, and it was now a 4-3 game.

The Phillies couldn't work any magic in the ninth, and the Cardinals took the third game of the series. Philadelphia still leads St. Louis by one game for the final Wild Card spot, and they'll look to extend that lead by sending Aaron Nola to the mound on Monday.

However, the Phillies' offense will have their work cut out for them with Miles Mikolas on the bump for the Cardinals.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  2. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

Philadelphia, PA
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Philadelphia Phillies

 https://www.si.com/mlb/phillies

