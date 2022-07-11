ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples health aide accused of scamming client, 93, out of $800 worth of groceries, alcohol

By Michael Braun, Naples Daily News
 2 days ago

A woman hired as a home health aide for a 93-year-old Naples resident is alleged to have made more than $800 in fraudulent food and alcohol charges on her client's account.

Tina Marie Kessel, 47, of Naples, is facing felony charges including grand theft from a person 65 or older, exploitation of an elderly or disabled adult, criminal user of personal identification, and scheme to defraud.

A Naples police report said the 93-year-old victim reported in January  that she had 16 fraudulent charges made using her bank account information.

The victim reported that the charges were made over a period of several weeks, totaling a loss of $805.63.

Investigation found that Kessel, working as a home health aide and hired by the victim to provide in-home care services, was responsible for the fraudulent charges after using her bank account information to buy groceries and alcohol through the Instacart grocery service.

Kessel was arrested Sunday.

